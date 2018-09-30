The One Mountaineer Blessing Service, which took place Sunday afternoon, was an opportunity for students of all religions and denominations to come together and celebrate Diversity Week.
A tradition for more than 30 years at WVU, Diversity Week returns in 2018 with a renewed focus on the sense of belonging in the WVU community and making sure everyone knows that we are all a part of One Mountaineer Family.
The week-long rain did not stop the festivities of the Morgantown Jewish community.
WVU banned five disassociated fraternities from campus for at least 10 years.
The West Virginia men’s soccer team closed out their non-conference slate as well as their three-match homestand Tuesday night, knocking off Binghamton 2-0.
Following matches against Radford and Delaware, the West Virginia men’s soccer team will complete their three-game homestand on Tuesday with a match against the Binghamton Bearcats.
The quarterback class in college football this season is unbelievably talented.
The Mountaineers couldn’t catch a win in any of the three sets on Saturday, suffering a loss to the No. 4 ranked Texas Longhorns.
A member of the Muslim Student Association expresses his feelings on acceptance and diversity on campus
Tell me a little bit about yourself: What’s your name, where are you from, what’s your major, ect.?
With Diversity Week in full swing at WVU, it is important to shed light on some of our very own organizations on campus that make this university so unique.
Why should students watch the hearings and what should they look for?
On Saturday, The Dominion Post published a cartoon on its opinion page referencing sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, a Supreme Court nominee. It was titled “The Girl Who CRIED Wolf,” and showed a man saying, “OK, tell us what happened.” A girl on the cartoon said, “I’…
Voting for Homecoming king and queen will take place Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Mountainlair and Student Recreation Center.
Diversity Week kicked off on Saturday with the fourth annual Diversity Cup.
Diversity is a very important aspect of the world we live in today.
This academic year, for the first time, first-year college students across the country will mostly be what is affectionately referred to as 2000s babies.