WVU beats Binghamton 2-0

  • Quinn Burkitt, Sports Writer

The West Virginia men’s soccer team closed out their non-conference slate as well as their three-match homestand Tuesday night, knocking off Binghamton 2-0.

The Dominion Post: when integrity is immobilized by hateful rhetoric
On Saturday, The Dominion Post published a cartoon on its opinion page referencing sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, a Supreme Court nominee. It was titled “The Girl Who CRIED Wolf,” and showed a man saying, “OK, tell us what happened.” A girl on the cartoon said, “I’…

