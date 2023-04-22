The West Virginia University baseball team opened up its home series against the TCU Horned Frogs Friday night with a close 5-4 win at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.
WVU (28-11, 7-4 Big 12) took an early lead and held on the rest of the way, as TCU (22-17, 7-7 Big 12) could not complete their comeback.
The Mountaineers struck first in the bottom of the first inning, as junior left fielder Landon Wallace homered to left center, scoring redshirt senior shortstop Tevin Tucker. TCU responded in the top of the second with an RBI sacrifice fly to make it 2-1.
Freshman third baseman Sam White delivered what turned out to be the difference-maker of the game when he hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth. The home run scored freshman designated hitter Logan Sauve and sophomore first baseman Grant Hussey.
In spite of two RBI doubles by TCU, including one from former four-year WVU outfielder Austin Davis, West Virginia held on to win, taking the first game of the series.
The Mountaineer offense made the most of its hits. While the team only went 6-29 (.207), those six hits drove in five runs. The Wallace and White homers gave the Mountaineers their five runs that won them the game.
Another bright spot for the offense was getting seven walks against the Horned Frogs’ pitching.
It was a three-man effort on the mound, as three Mountaineer pitchers gave them the nine innings and four runs needed to win. Junior left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton pitched six innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits.
Redshirt freshman right-handed pitcher David Hagaman pitched ⅓ of an inning in the top of the seventh before junior right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed notched another multi-inning save. He did so last weekend against Oklahoma State as well.
The Marietta, Georgia native pitched the last 2 ⅔ innings, allowing only two hits and no earned runs.
The Mountaineers and Horned Frogs face off again tomorrow, Saturday, April 22, as the second game of the series takes place at 4 p.m. Saturday. Streaming will be available on Big 12 Now via ESPN+.