The 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) had mixed outcomes.
Although much of the news coverage focuses on weak global and national initiatives, this is our environment too.
So COP26 is a call for urgent local action.
Beyond COP26 President Alok Sharm’s tearful closing speech and climate-activist Greta Thunburg lambasting world leaders at the Youth4Climate summit, skepticism is high.
Funding disproportionately favors fossil fuel use and many countries have not pledged to reverse devastating policies. Analysis by Climate Action Tracker during COP26 showed an optimistic projection of +1.8 degrees Celsius in global temperature since pre-industrialization, but an alarming +2.7 degrees Celsius to be more likely.
This is far outside the Paris target and probably beyond irreversible climate change and a breach of the safe operating limits for our species.
Nevertheless, bright spots induced India giving its first net-zero target, a 12-country coalition called the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance was unveiled, and the COP26 Pact contained a declaration to reduce the use of fossil fuels for the first time in the 26-year history of the meeting.
Determination is needed, and this is where global meets local. Action requires a global series of local bottom-up solutions in addition to the top-down initiatives.
As individuals, we can transform our households by recycling and changing our consumer behavior. But the University’s energy budget is far larger than the collective household energy budget of all its students and employees.
WVU runs laboratories and hospitals, hosts sporting and social events, and operates vast IT hardware, teaching spaces and offices.
To continue these activities and mission, we must adapt and seize the opportunity to lead before top-down action is willed and outside interests come to exploit. This is the definition and requirement of “Mountaineers Go First.”
To start, we can embrace renewable energy technology and improve/develop sustainable practices beyond minimum regulations.
After performing a campus-wide energy budget, we can identify and implement replacement technologies, which may include:
Hydroelectric - the Monongahela River could host a hydroelectric plant as proposed by Downstream Strategies.
Geothermal – Morgantown is one of few places in the eastern US where geothermal technology may be viable.
Solar power – hectares of roof space across campus can support direct light-to-electricity conversion by working with local partner companies.
Retrofit conventional power stations – thermal-energy storage is a good way to upgrade and decarbonize conventional power stations, make use of the entire Rankine vapor cycle and provide balance to the fluctuating supply of renewable energy sources. Replacing boilers with a miscibility gap alloy or electro-thermal “battery” potentially preserves infrastructure and local jobs.
Thorium and/or micro-nuclear reactors – small reactors avoid the perceived problems with nuclear power with zero likelihood of meltdown and time-to-profit barriers for investors. Molten-salt reactors, using conventional and/or thorium-based technology, are being explored worldwide. The latter is attractive because it also overcomes potential for nuclear proliferation.
We should expand smart-grid development in conjunction with National Energy Technology Laboratory and expand rewilding programs globally – we benefit by rewilding the hardest hit regions.
We must also continue to improve efforts in sustainability, expand research and implementation of carbon sequestration, extend justice for the environment and non-human inhabitants, and work on community engagement to overcome our modern culture of alienation that has led to epidemics of poor mental health and drug abuse, instead of empowering our better selves.
Imagining WVU at the forefront of technological revolutions, being a green campus, and enhancing interdisciplinary research and education into emerging and sought-after green disciplines.
Far from greenwashing, this can stem climate damage from our State’s legacy as nation’s powerhouse. WVU can offer government and business leaders solutions and motivation.
There are lessons to learn from the entire world, which we can share in and give to cooperatively.
Taking action is local, within our community and required by all of us.
Paraphrasing President John F. Kennedy, “ask not what your [climate] can do for you, as what you can do for your [climate].”
The time for local leadership is now. WVU should be a beacon for a brighter, greener future. Wouldn’t it be nice to be part of that institution?
Alan Bristow is an associate professor in the department of physics and astronomy at WVU, is a member of the ECAS Climate Group and is active in community engagement around the issues of climate change policy and research.