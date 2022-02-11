123 Pleasant Street will host a Galentine’s Day show on Thursday, Feb. 17, featuring five bands, all fronted by women.
Maleri Tustin, a senior public relations student, is hosting the show and plays in two of the bands, Blasfemme and Rot.
The Daily Athenaeum sat down with Tustin for a conversation this week about the show. This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and length.
DA: How did the idea for this show get started?
Maleri Tustin: I was talking with the booking guys at 123, just for some dates for one of my bands in February. February 17 was one of the days they gave me, and I started thinking: what can we do to make this a little different?
I know that there definitely are going to be some Valentine's Day shows and I was like, “Oh, ladies show. Like we never have ladies’ nights at 123.” I'm in two bands, one of them being all females. I started thinking, “I have never seen an all-female lineup, or at least an all-female fronted lineup at 123 that wasn't for a Women's Day event.” So, I just ran with that.
DA: What should people expect? What kind of music?
Tustin: Yeah, so we've got one band that's a two-piece drums and guitar. It's pretty indie style all the way to my band Rot which is closing out the night and they're pretty heavy. There’s a few like indie bands as well as heavier grunge rock. Mostly just guitar heavy all night long. It should be a pretty cool spectrum.
DA: You're also releasing an EP soon for Rot, right?
Tustin: Yes, we're hoping to have it released by the show. It takes about a week to get things cleared copyright wise with Spotify and Apple Music and things like that, but we're finishing recording and Wednesday will be the day that we master it. So hopefully it'll be out by the show!
DA: For Rot, what's your musical inspiration? What other bands do you look to and listen to and get inspiration from?
Tustin: I think that the thing that I love about Rot is that all of us have like an overlapping music taste, but we also are very into different things ourselves. I think together definitely some Black Sabbath. I would say even Tool or Alice in Chains as well. Kind of sludgy and then I love the band Fuzz. It's like a newer band, but they are one of my favorite bands of all time. And we all share the love for them. We take some of the things that they do as well. Our drummer Corey listens to a lot of really heavy stuff. I think that Max and I tend to stay pretty kind of lighthearted, guitar and bass and we like riffs and a lot of distortion pedals and then Corey is like, “I want to do with double bass and crazy drums on this song,” and it tends to make it pretty heavy, but I really like it.
DA: This is the first show for Blasfemme, right?
Tustin: Yes, as a band. We’re really excited about that because they’re so much fun to play with and they're amazing musicians as well as just people in general. I think that as a woman in music, at least in the Morgantown/Pittsburgh music scene, it's hard to find other women in music that want to support you and are kind and encouraging of each other because there are so few. And those two girls, Megan and Taylor, are great musicians and they're great people and they just want to see other women do well.
DA: That's really cool. I'm looking forward to it. How did the idea for Blasfemme come together?
Tustin: I didn't really know Taylor very well but we both taught at PopShop at different times and knew all the same people. One of my coworkers had said that he knew this drummer that was a girl. She was really cool. She just graduated from WVU, was looking for a band and really wanted to play with other girls. And I was like, “Wow, that sounds awesome. I never meet female drummers.” I reached out to her about jamming and we had gotten together, and we both immediately hit it off. I’d known Meg for a long time. She's a great artist but she also is a great musician, plays the bass and guitar in a band called Ex Olympia. I reached out to her, and she was like, “Oh my gosh, I would love to be a part of that.” And we just started playing music in my garage and it went really well.
DA: Where did the Blasfemme name come from?
Tustin: When it came time to pick a band name, we were thinking stuff and honestly, it's kind of hard. It doesn't seem like it'd be hard but then suddenly, every idea you have is a bad idea that's not very good. And Taylor was like, “Well, I have an idea for a band name, and I've been sitting on it until I found someone and bandmates that I really liked. And it makes sense because we're all girls.” And so she said Blasfemme and after that it was like, “Oh, that's our name. There's no question. That's our name.”
DA: If somebody is on the fence about coming out to the Galentine’s Day show, what would you say to them?
Tustin: I would say totally come out. I think that it doesn't matter what kind of music you like, live music is always fun and exciting to be around. It's going to be the first ladies’ night at 123, and I've been playing there for about six years now. There'll be red, pink, purple themes. There's a special drink of the night. I know the staff is really excited. And then all the bands, we're really excited to play and support each other and share some love for ladies.