The Daily Athenaeum sent out an anonymous sex survey for WVU students in our weekly newsletter. There were 124 total responses. The results are as follows:
Have you ever had public sex on campus? If so, where?
- "In a car in the Mountainlair garage"
- "Towers"
- "Parking garage, under the PRT, brooks hall…"
- "I just described what I would do with him later in Evansdale Crossing, nothing physical"
- "PRT"
- "PRT, Law School parking lot, school parking lot, Cooper's Rock if that counts"
- "Colson Hall All gender Bathroom"
- "Yes. Towers Parking Lot"
- "Not yet...thinking about clark hall elevator tho."
- "Locker room'
- "The prt, library study room, biology lab room, mountainlair upstairs bathroom."
- "Parking lot"
- "Bathroom in Crossings"
- "Yes; various stairwells on the downtown campus"
- "on prez Gees front gate"
"It's like tennis, they need to match your skill level or it isn't fun."