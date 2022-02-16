If you’re heading into President’s Day weekend and have nothing to do, look no further. The city has a variety of local businesses, restaurants, and events happening this weekend and there’s something for everyone. Take some time this weekend to unwind, enjoy yourself, and check out what Morgantown has to offer. Here are our recommendations for a few things you can do this weekend.
1. Dead of Winter Beer Festival
This Saturday, Feb. 19 from 1 to 10 p.m. Morgantown Brewing Company is hosting their annual Dead of Winter Beer Festival. The event will feature guest beers on tap from other West Virginia breweries, local vendors, live music at 6:30 p.m. and a raffle. Admission is free and a 10% discount is offered to all medical and military personnel.
Their food menu has a focus on burgers and even features a burger of the week. If you’re hungry, the kitchen closes at 9 p.m., so be sure to have your order in by then. The beer menu hosts a variety of beers they brew in town and offers them to go as well. Morgantown Brewing Co. is located at 1291 University Ave, Morgantown, WV and is open from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday.
2. Live Music at 123
Asbury Park, New Jersey’s own jazz-rock band Dogs In A Pile will make their debut on the 123 Pleasant Street stage this Friday night, Feb. 18. The show, which starts at 8 p.m., will feature three bands. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or at the door.
On Saturday night, the West Virginia native Davisson Brothers Band will take the stage at 123 Pleasant Street with special guest Landon McFadden. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $25.
3. Some Good Food
If you find yourself near Evansdale this weekend Saigon Pho Kitchen is a delicious and affordable place for a Vietnamese meal. The menu features an array of soups and sandwiches at various levels of spice, as well as a selection of sides and even boba tea. For a little more than $10 a fresh, hot meal with large portions is waiting for you. Saigon Pho Kitchen is located at 3109 University Ave, Morgantown, WV and is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. this weekend.