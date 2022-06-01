Free Community Thai-Chi
On Saturday June 4th, the Osher lifelong learning Institute will be hosting a free Thai Chi class from 10 a.m. to noon at the Ruby Amphitheater. OLLI at WVU promotes curiosity, exploration, discovery, and discussion through social and intellectual engagement in non-credit classes, lectures, field trips, and events designed for older adults. There will be two classes, one starting at 10 a.m. and the second starting at 11 a.m.
Check out the One Act Play Festival
Join M. T. Pockets Theatre for Part 2 of its annual One Act Play Festival June 3rd and 4th. The show features five one-act plays from a variety of authors, all directed by Sean Bonnette. Single show tickets are available for $15 each for Part 2 of One Act Play Festival. Descriptions of the shows are provided on M.T. Pockets' website. The shows include:
Luminous by Bruce Menin: A couple of fireflies figuring out life on a midsummer evening
The Claus Are Out by Robin Doupe: Tired of living in Santa's big, fat shadow, all Mrs. Claus wants for Christmas is a divorce.
Regifting by Steven Korbar: Exhausted after a Christmas Eve of wrapping presents, a pair of sisters become increasingly desperate as they face their worst nightmare; a visit from a surprise gift giver for whom they have no return present.
Twins by Adam Parbhoo: A look into the messy bedroom and messy life of twins.
Bad Necromance by Tom Moran: An aspiring necromancer pursues his dreams.
Tribute to Queen
On Friday June 3, 2022 there will be a free concert on the river at the Ruby Amphitheater.
At 6:30 p.m. special guest Philadelphia Freedom – A Tribute to Elton John – will be the opening performance. Philadelphia Freedom is the ultimate and most realistic Elton John tribute currently touring, according to Ruby Ampitheater’s website. Singer Doug Delescavage is Elton John as he was in his 20’s, full of joy and unlimited energy, commanding his top notch band through all the hits of Elton’s career.
Following the Elton John tribute, Almost Queen, the most authentic Queen tribute show since the days of Queen themselves according to Ruby Ampitheater’s website, will be performing. A deliberate four piece band, Almost Queen delivers a live performance showcasing signature four part harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Dressed in genuine costumes, Almost Queen recaptures the live energy and precision of Queen. The band consists of Joseph Russo as Freddie Mercury, Steve Leonard as Brian May, John Cappadona as Roger Taylor, and Randy Gregg as John Deacon.
This performance is part of the City of Morgantown and the Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust’s Ruby Summer Concert Series. Free concerts will be held each and every Friday night at Ruby Amphitheater this summer.