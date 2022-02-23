As we approach the last weekend in February and cope with the stress of midterms. Take some time for yourself this weekend. Whether you spend the time hanging out with friends or get in touch with your artistic side, you can do it all right here in Morgantown.
1. Billiards Club
If it has been a while since you’ve gone out, hit the town this weekend and check out the Metropolitan Billiard Parlor. This spot features pool tables, games, drinks and more
The Billiards club is located at 371 High Street, below the Metropolitan Theatre.
The Metropolitan Billiard Parlor is open Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 11 p.m. as well as Friday and Saturday from 5 to 12 p.m.
2. We Run for Chili
Add some spice to your weekend and celebrate National Chili Day Thursday Feb. 24, at 5:45 p.m. downtown and attend WE Run! Morgantown’s We Run for Chili Event. After the run head to the Art Bar for, you guessed it, chili!
More information is available on Facebook, under the We Run for Chili event page.
3. Appreciate the Arts
Head to Evansdale this weekend and visit the Art Museum and the CAC. The Art Museum is currently featuring Exhibits titled, “From the Mountain: Malcolm Davis and the Art of Shino” and “True Colors: Picturing Identity.”
Admission to the Art museum in free
You can also check out the School of Theatre and Dance’s newest production “Indecent.” This show will run from Friday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, March 6.
More information about “Indecent” is available online on the WVU Events Calendar.