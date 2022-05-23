1. Walk WVU’s Core Arboretum
Open everyday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Core Arboretum is a great place to walk, picnic, or even birdwatch. Heading into summer the trees are in full bloom along with many species of wildflowers.
The arboretum allows people to see the true, natural beauty of West Virginia up close and personal, but don’t forget your sunscreen. In the summer, it’s best to avoid the heat of the day, so go early and stay hydrated.
Wednesday May 25th is a Work Day at the Arboretum. Volunteers help keep the Arboretum beautiful, and you can be a part of the crew each Wednesday during the summer, from 4-7 pm. Volunteers will work on trails, do invasive species removal, clean drainage channels, maintain lawn areas, etc.
The program is open to all. According to the Arboretum’s website, it’s hard work, but good exercise, and it is much appreciated by the Arboretum’s many users. Interested volunteers should email Zach Fowler (zfowler@mail.wvu.edu) to schedule a time slot, and WVU students and faculty should register on iServe. To learn more click here to visit the official Arboretum website.
2. Local History at the Morgantown History Museum
Soak in some local history at the Morgantown History Museum to learn about the land in which we live upon. Several permanent exhibits in the museum include hometown hero Don Knotts, local glass, and historic printing. The museum showcases the social, culture, and commercial history of the greater Morgantown area.
The greatly reviewed museum has free admission and is located at 175 Kirk Street. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Stop in and learn what makes Morgantown unique; you might learn a fun fact or two.
3. Board Game Night at Cheat Lake Public Library
Check out the Cheat Area Public Library’s Board Game Night this Tuesday May 24th at 6 p.m. Play tabletop board games with other game enthusiasts in the area. Local residents can use games from the Library’s collection or bring a game from home. The event is totally free, all ages are welcome, and no registration is necessary beforehand.
4. Comedy Night with Franqi French
Nationally recognized comedian Franqi French has a spot at the Morgantown Brewing Company Thursday, May 26. French was named one of ten comedians to watch in 2020 by Variety Magazine.
A regular at the world-famous Comedy Cellar in New York, French is the reigning champion of NBC’s national stand-up comedy competition and will be appearing on season 11 of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
The show, which starts at 8 p.m., will be hosted by Cody Cannon. Featured local comedians set to open French’s performance include Lish Brownfield & Richie Ryan. Tickets purchased in advance are $10 and will be $15 day of at the door. Come enjoy a drink and a burger while supporting the community
Morgantown Brewing Company is located at 1291 University Avenue. To purchase tickets in advance, click here.
5. Jam at the Morgantown Music Festival
On Saturday, May 28 at the Ruby Amphitheater, the Morgantown Music Festival will be a day-long celebration of local music and a great way to kick off summer.
The festival’s lineup features six bands in an array of genres so there will be something for everyone. Those performing include The Grym Sins (Rock Band), The Edge (Cover Band), Motorcycle Drive-By (90’s Rock Band), Jason Good Blues Band (Blues Band), and Moonlight Drive (Country Band). The event is family friendly, and other festivities will include food trucks as well as face painting.
Admission to this event is free and the event will run from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with music every hour. The Ruby Amphitheater is located at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park at 185 Garrett Street. To see the full lineup details and time of performances, click here.