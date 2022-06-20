Pride Night with the West Virginia Black Bears
Take yourself out to the ball game Wednesday night to catch the West Virginia Black Bears take on the Williamsport Crosscutters and celebrate LGBTQ+ fans, employees,and community members.
Special pride themed Black Bears merchandise will be available at the game which will begin at 6:35 p.m. The game will take place at the Monongalia County Ballpark on Gyorko Drive in Granville. Tickets can be purchased online or at the game.
Car Show
Visit High Street Wednesday night, June 22, and take a look at some unique antique and modified cars. The Car Cruise-In has been rescheduled to take place this Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The car show is also a time to support the local businesses and restaurants in the area.
Take a relaxing stroll on the Caperton Rail Trail
Within Morgantown exists the beautiful Caperton Rail Trail along the Monongahela River. This 6-mile long, smooth, paved trail is perfect for a morning walk or an afternoon bike ride. The trail is also wheelchair accessible.
Along the trail you may come across several locations including Edith Barill Park, WVU’s Core Arboretum, and the Hazel Ruby McQuain Riverfront Park. Feel free to stop for a picnic or lay out in the sun at any of these outdoor areas during your excursion.
Thursday Night Wizard Fight at 123 Pleasant Street
On Thursday, June 23, 123 Pleasant Street will host a wizard fight featuring a line up of four heavy metal bands.
The headliner, Wizzerd, hails all the way from Montana to bring the Morgantown area some heavy riffs and headbanging. The lineup also includes Fifth Column out of Fairmont and two local Morgantown acts, Wax Brain and Wizard Killer.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and music will begin at 8 p.m. This event is 18+, and tickets are $10 online or can be purchased at the event.
Flower Fireworks Summer Gardens Walk
Saturday, June 25 at 10 a.m. the West Virginia Botanic Garden will be hosting an early summer garden walk led by gardener David Davis.
The walk will focus on early summer blooms including the daylily collection and pollinator beds ahead of the July 4th holiday. All of the garden beds will have something in bloom making this early summer walk a great way to get outside and appreciate nature, according to WVBG's website.
This event is most appropriate for adults, and tickets range from $5-$15 depending on your membership status. Reserve your spot here.