Opening Day Fireworks at the Ballpark
Root on the local team and celebrate the West Virginia Black Bears’ opening day.
Head on down to the ballpark and take in the atmosphere while enjoying fireworks presented by WVU Medicine at Monongalia County Ballpark located at Gyorko Drive, Granville, WV. Tuesday, June 7 at 7:05 p.m.
The Black Bears are encouraging all fans to take advantage of digital tickets and print-at-home ticket options this season, as the Box Office will remain closed for walk-up purchases until the start of the 2022 season; tickets are $13.
The Black Bears will take on the Frederick Keys Tuesday night. There will also be a magnet schedule giveaway. Enjoy a night out with the family and watch the night sky light up with fireworks as the Summer Baseball season kicks off. Order tickets here.
Evening Garden Yoga
The WVU Botanic Garden will be hosting evening yoga for all ages Wednesday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m.
Classes will take place in the garden for an all-levels vinyasa flow class incorporating the inspirations of nature surrounding us as we practice. The class is an hour long and will teach breathing techniques to relax and build heat within your body, yoga postures to strengthen and lengthen your muscles and will include a guided relaxation to help calm the mind, body, and spirit.
Class may be taught indoors during inclement or cold weather and will be taught by either Heidi Sherwin or Miranda Talkington. Attendees will need to bring a yoga mat.
Tickets are $12 for WVBG members and $15 for non-members. You can purchase tickets for multiple sessions in advance as well. A class pack of 10 is $100 for members, $130 for non-members. To register click here.
Catch a show at the West Virginia Public Theatre
With its first show after two years without a summer season, West Virginia Public Theatre is finally making a comeback with the play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time from June 10-12.
Showtimes are Thursday, June 9th at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 10th at 8:00 p.m. Saturday, June 11th at 2:00 p.m. as well as 7:30 p.m. and a matinee on Sunday, June 12th at 2:00 p.m. The West Virginia Public Theatre is located on WVU’s Evansdale Campus.
This show explores the challenges and rewards of family life and will be performed at the Gladys Davis Theatre at the Canady Creative Arts Center. All are welcome to experience the magic of live theatre WVPT has to offer after its long hiatus.
The play follows the story of a 15-year-old named Christopher as he rises to meet new challenges while on a mission to solve the mystery of who murdered his neighbor's dog.
“Be prepared to have all your emotional and sensory buttons pushed, including a few you may have not known existed,” said New York Times writer Ben Brantley of the play in 2014. In 2016, it won five out of the six Tony Awards for which it was nominated, among numerous other awards from associations such as Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle.
Tickets range from $20 - $35 and can be purchased here.
Rock Out to a Free “American Pie” Performance
Don McLean will be in Morgantown as part of his 50th Anniversary “American Pie” tour on Friday, June 10 at 8:00 p.m.
The 2022 Ruby Summer Concert Series presents Don McLean at the Hazel Ruby McQuain Park Ruby Amphitheater Grammy Award honoree, Songwriters Hall of Fame member and BBC Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Don McLean is set to embark on his 2022 American Pie 50th Anniversary Tour.
The eight-and-a-half-minute ballad “American Pie” has been making history since its release in 1971, and was also voted “Song of the 20th Century”.
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic songs and album ever this year, McLean will entertain fans across the continent throughout nearly 30 cities from Honolulu to Toronto and everything in between, proving that “bye-bye, Miss American Pie” will forever remain a classic staple in American music.
Opening act Aristotle Jones will go on at 6:30 p.m. As stated on the Ruby Ampitheater website, Appalachian Soul Man Aristotle Jones blends all the best parts of R&B, Soul, Folk, Gospel, and his Appalachian Roots.
Known as the Appalachian Soul Man, Osage West Virginia native Aristotle Jones has been performing regionally for close to 15 years. To quote Jones: “Appalachian Soul is music that reflects of the courage, strength, and fortitude that are the common threads connecting the people of our region.”
The event is free and open to everyone. Come out and enjoy some classics by McLean and support local artist Jones as well.
Get Inspired at the Arts Walk
Main Street Morgantown is hosting their downtown celebration that appreciates the local businesses, artists, and musicians of Morgantown Saturday, June 11.
Come down to High Street to explore one of the 40+ artists/vendors set up on the sidewalks or stop in to one of the retail shops from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Artists will include Triple C Artwork, Willow Roots Jewelry, CJoy Creations, Handmade Lip Balms by Hill and Holler Herbal Co. and more.
Main Street Morgantown is a 501c3 organization for the Preservation and Economic Development of the Historic downtown and Wharf District. Main Street Morgantown started in 1984 to help and retain and recruit businesses to the historic districts.
Support local businesses and check out the up and coming artists of Morgantown!