For students who find themselves far from home for the first time, it can be difficult finding local businesses that provide services most find essential.
For those looking for a new hair salon, Tonique’s Trilogy, located on Fayette Street, specializes in the cutting and coloring of hair, including techniques such as blonding and balayage that owner Beth Clark says are huge trends right now.
The salon also offers a wide range of cosmetic services such as waxing, spray tans and eyelash extensions.
“Starting in September, we will be offering facials, making the salon more of a spa,” Clark said.
Tonique’s Trilogy now requires clients to wait in their cars for their appointment. They also take each of their clients’ and stylists’ temperatures and require them to wash their hands upon entry. Masks are also required during the appointment.
Tracy’s Wax Bar and Facial Lounge, located on Spruce Street, offers waxes and services. It also offers facial waxing as well as full body waxing, from arm and leg waxes, to Brazilian and Japanese waxes.
In addition to waxing, the lounge specializes in vajacials, which is a Bikini facial.
“[Vajacials] cool and exfoliate ingrown hair after a wax,” said owner Tracy Jones.
Jones books appointments through her Facebook page and requires her clients to wear a mask due to COVID-19.
Directly next to Tracy’s Wax Bar is Amina’s Salon, which offers services in natural hair care as well as braiding, weaving, coloring, blowouts and extensions.
Appointments can be scheduled over the phone or on the salon’s website. Masks must be worn throughout the appointment.
The Beauty Bar, located on University Avenue, covers a wide range of cosmetic services, including haircuts, coloring, extensions, manicures, eyelash extensions, facials and micro-blading.
Owners Morgan Kijowski and Tonya Blasco run a self-proclaimed “one-stop shop."
Although hair and nails are The Beauty Bar’s top services, Kijowski says its other services are also growing in popularity.
“Facials are starting to really grow, and extensions, being one of the only places in Morgantown that offers that,” she said.
Students at WVU also receive a 10% discount with their student ID. The Beauty Bar’s COVID-19 policies include a form sent upon booking an appointment, which reviews any symptoms and travel history and wearing a mask during the appointment.