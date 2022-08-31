Morgantown Pride returned over the weekend holding its first series of events since before the pandemic.
As part of the organization’s Pride Weekend celebration, hundreds of community members gathered Saturday to celebrate the first-ever pride parade in Morgantown.
“I think it’s great making [Morgantown] a more inclusive place,” Mandy Sanchez, a program coordinator for Culture Reframed, said.
Sanchez said it's nice to see people in Morgantown working together to create a more friendly and comfortable environment.
Students, local politicians and business owners alike marched from the top of North High Street through downtown where community members and their families lined both sides of the road, showing their support.
Organizers and participants said the event was important to many as it was the first time the city held a parade honoring members of the LGBTQ community.
“We still have a long way to go, but this is definitely a really big step,” Finn Sanchez, community member and child of Mandy Sanchez, said.
Morgantown Pride President Ash Orr said he was hoping the event would serve to help individuals who are struggling with feeling isolated.
“I want them to realize that they have a community that they can fall back on,” Orr said. “That they have plenty of resources available to them and they are not as isolated as they may have felt they were.”
Orr said he was pleased with the number of people who came out to celebrate and show their support.
“I think I was just worried about folks maybe not attending or, you know, just not having a good time,” Orr said. “As soon as I got to the top of High Street and I saw that there were so many people on the sidewalks, all of that went away.”
Several local lawmakers marched alongside the community in the parade.
Delegate Danielle Walker D-Monongalia walked in the event, despite having an injury in her left leg. She was joined by a group of community members supporting her re-election campaign.
Delegate Barbara Fleischauer D-Monongalia, who is campaigning for a position in the United States Senate, attended the event as well.
Katie Fallon, who is campaigning for a position in the West Virginia House of delegates, also attended the event.
Additionally, representatives of Monongalia County Democrats showed up to give their support
Orr said it’s important to have elected officials who support the event as there are many LGBTQ voters who need representation from local lawmakers.
John Gregg, a former WVU employee and long-time resident of Morgantown, said that he now feels supported and has come to love Morgantown in recent years because of ongoing support for the LGBTQ community.
“You’re meeting the best people, the kindest people, the friendliest people,” Gregg said. “I just love it.”
During his tenure at the University, Gregg said he witnessed the development of the LGBTQ+ Center from the ground up, which he said improved support for members of the community.
“I used to work in Hodges [Hall] before they renovated it and that was the first place where they opened up the LGBTQ+ center in the basement,” Gregg said.
For those in need of resources or interested in finding out more information about the event, Morgantown Pride advises they visit their website, Facebook or Instagram. They can also be reached via their email, morgantownwvpride@gmail.com.
Students in need of resources can contact the WVU LGBTQ+ center.