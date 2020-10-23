Making your bed has never been easier thanks to a WVU graduate’s new sheet business: Kite Linens.
“Sheets that never come untucked,” says the business’s website, an idea that WVU alumna Sierra Wallizer came up with last year.
Wallizer graduated from WVU in 2011 with a degree in marketing. From the beginning, she knew she wanted to become a businesswoman in the big city.
“I had all the plans to go to New York since I was a child,” Wallizer said. “I was fortunate enough to line up a couple of job offers there prior to graduating.”
She spent the next two years in the advertising industry and eventually made her way into a tech sales position. It was there, on a Saturday morning in her small New York apartment, that she got the idea for Kite Linens.
“I wake up on a Saturday and go to make my bed,” she said. “And of course, the sheet is untucked, and I asked myself, 'Why has this never been fixed?'”
She immediately began finding a solution, cutting up her own sheets and safety pinning them until she reached the final style of sheets that she sells today.
“For a moment I thought, 'Well maybe there’s other people that would like this,'” Wallizer said. “Do other people wake up and are just as angry about their sheet coming untucked?”
From there, she began taking steps towards making her product; although the process was not easy. Manufacturers refused to make her product because of its unusual shape.
“I got probably 10 no's before I got my first yes,” she said.
That first yes came from a manufacturer in Portugal, which enabled her to start selling her idea.
Kite Linens launched with pre-orders on Sept. 30, and Wallizer said she has sold 52 sheets in just two and a half weeks.
This is only the beginning of Wallizer’s plans for Kite Linens. Ultimately, her dream is to use her business to help fellow West Virginians.
“This would be a dream come true,” she said.
For WVU students who are also inspired to one day start their own business, Wallizer said that getting started is the most valuable advice.
“For those who already have the idea, the advice would be, just take the first step to get going,” she said. “For someone who doesn’t have an idea or thinks they will, the advice still stands.”