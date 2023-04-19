Huntington native Benjamin Powell first started photography when he was 13 years old. After taking his first photography class in high school, he saved $500 to buy his first camera working as a bag boy at Kroger.
“I found it as a way to escape all the negative things that was going on in my life,” Powell said.
He had played sports in high school but struggled to find success as an athlete due to his condition as a person with albinism who is legally blind. During this time, his camera became a bridge connecting him to the outside world.
“That's when I just fell in love with it,” Powell said. “Because whenever I would look through the viewfinder of the camera, it would just allow me to escape the blurry world that I have to see on a daily basis.”
For Powell, looking through a camera makes things sharp. It relaxes his eye and lets him see what is in front of him clearly.
“I'm able to experience things like a proper sunset,” he said. “It's the simple things in life that I was just not able to witness, I'm now able to witness through photography.”
On the day he registered for college, Powell knew he wanted his capstone project to be a photo story about albinism. Now as an alumnus, he has released that project as his first book titled, “‘Albinism Seen’: A Story Through My Eyes.”
The book contains 13 photographs, showing how Powell’s condition impacts the way he sees things such as sunsets, other people’s faces and text on a page.
“I'm able to kind of transfer my vision into photographs so people can understand our world just like I'm able to understand outsiders' perspectives,” he said.
For each photo, Powell looked through his camera with one eye and used the other to look at the scene. He then manually adjusted the in-camera settings to match his eyesight.
In writing, Powell described how each photo represents an aspect of his vision and how it makes everyday tasks more difficult.
This process was challenging and sometimes even painful, he said, causing him migraines and headaches.
“It was a hard process. But it made sense and I knew that I needed to do it that way,” he said. “I needed to do it the hard way to make sure every single detail … in all 13 photographs were perfect to my vision.”
This attention to detail was crucial for Powell not only to make people understand his condition but also because of his desire to represent and make a tool for other people in his community.
“One of the main things that motivated me to create the book is because anytime that you would do research, or do any type of exploring about albinism, it would only be focused on the outside appearances of us,” Powell said.
“For so long, we've ignored the person inside that skin. And we've never explored the topic of the struggles that we go through visually.”
Powell said he hopes that other people with albinism will be able to use his book as a map to show others what they see and to help build a more widespread understanding of the pain and difficulties that some people with albinism experience every day.
“I was getting tired of kids with albinism struggling, knowing that they can't tell their loved ones or the people in their life what they exactly see in detail too. Not just saying that we have blurry vision because there's so much more to it,” he said.
Beyond just reaching loved ones, Powell also said the book could also be a resource for teachers who have students with albinism.
Since releasing the book, Powell has received overwhelming support from his community. Parents and families of children with albinism around the globe have reached out to him to share the impact the book has had on them.
“A mother from Australia reached out to me. She has a little girl, two years old with albinism,” Powell said. “Probably one of the most proudest moments of this whole process ... she was explaining to me how this book is not only going to help her with her teachers ... it's going to help her to be able to hold up the ground to everybody and say, ‘Hey, this is what I see.’”
Powell’s book has also been a success for him professionally. It was ranked 16th in the country for best photo story of the year by the Hearst Journalism Awards Program and nominated for the Blurb Book's Up In Lights award.
The book is available for purchase online on Powell’s website: www.benjaminpowell.org and it is also being displayed at the Laura and Paul Mesaros Gallery in the Canady Creative Arts Center until May 12.