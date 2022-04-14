WVU Libraries, students and researchers participated in an annual Edit-a-thon to amplify stories of underrepresented creators and communities through the entirety of the Appalachian region.
Art + Feminism, a nonprofit focused on amplifying women and other marginalized groups in culture, uses Wikipedia Edit-a-thons as part of their initiative to share resources and support. Amplifying Appalachia, the 2022 Edit-a-thon was hosted in part by this nonprofit and the WVU Libraries.
Edit-a-thons help people become familiar with Wikipedia and how it works so that they have the skills to edit or create content. These events focus on and develop content to get information published.
Focusing on the region as a whole allows for more expansive inclusion of the information being developed and allows the university to try to reach other institutions for participation in future Edit-a-thons.
WVU English professor, Erin Brock Carlson, was an organizer of the event.
“I think one of the most important things for us has been just really amplifying the stories of people who often don’t get their stories told,” she said.
Using Wikipedia to do so encourages students to edit and contribute to the site, while also bringing recognition to specific communities on a platform used by millions.
“Appalachia’s a very diverse region, actually, with a lot of different stories and lots of different people. That often goes unnoticed or kind of ignored,” she said. “So to have an organized event each year that’s focused on this, is really exciting and important I think.”
Bringing awareness and getting information out there is only a part of events like these.
Editorship plays a huge part in what information is being added to Wikipedia, Carlson said.
“The predominant group editing Wikipedia is men. There’s really only 10 percent of people editing that are women or non-binary folks,” she said. “The fact that that’s the editorship, means that’s what is replicated in the content.”
This means there is less content about underrepresented groups on Wikipedia because there are fewer content creators or editors for these groups.
The event had a total of 37 editors but proportionally added more than what was achieved last year with 94 editors.
“While we had fewer overall participants—unsurprisingly, given how turbulent this year has been—we achieved a higher depth of engagement. The words-per-editor ratio increased significantly, and we had several more media uploads than last year,” said Lynne Stahl, humanities librarian.
Carlson also spoke about the success of the event.
“The goal too was sort of to come get students and faculty and other members of the campus community more familiar with Wikipedia and like confident in their editing skills the most enjoyable part for me has been working with students who at first are kind of hesitant, but then by the end they're like into it,” she said.