The Arts Council of Greater Morgantown (ACGM) is hosting its annual artisan showcase on Friday at the Erickson Alumni Center.
The showcase will feature local artists’ work, and attendees will have a chance to purchase art and merchandise.
“We think these kinds of events are important because, of course, with working artists, this is how they receive a majority of their funds,” Jordan Brigman, ACGM creativity connector, said. “Selling their work and sharing their work with other artists and the public is how they support their small business and how they support doing what they love.”
The ACGM’s goals are to increase exposure for local artists and they do not require artists to pay a vendor fee.
“Our goals are always going to be about advocacy and doing what’s right for the artists,” Brigman said. “We also make sure that any sales made or anything like that, they get 100% of the profit.”
The event will have a cash bar, free food, live music and a complimentary caricature artist.
According to Brigman, there will be different mediums showcased such as pottery, jewelry, photography, printmaking and macramé. The ACGM director of public curation selects and invites artists to events like this to have a variety for people to browse through.
Elisha Rush, a local artist who frequents the ACGM, shared her view on public art and her experience with the ACGM in an interview with The Daily Athenaeum.
“[The ACGM] is really good at putting the artists directly in contact with those who are seeking the arts,” she said. “I think sometimes as an artist, it can be hard to make those connections on your own with people who are seeking to have art at their establishment or at an event.”
Rush has done public art throughout Morgantown including trash cans that she and other local artists have designed. Rush has experienced people sending her selfies and tagging her on Instagram posts with her art.
“My favorite thing about public art is seeing people interact with it in real-time,” Rush said. “It’s inherently going to change with the seasons, with the time of day, with the people who are surrounding it, and I think that’s very deep.”
Rush is currently taking part in the ACGM’s Galleries Without Walls Initiative where her artwork is being displayed at Black Bear Burritos. According to the ACGM website, the Gallery Without Walls Initiative puts art galleries in establishments to promote public art for both the artist and the business.
“Public art is important because it gets people thinking about art, outside of an art space like a gallery,” Rush said. “I think public art can surprise people.”
Other businesses with these galleries include the Erickson Alumni Center Nutting Gallery, Citizens Bank, Visit Mountaineer Country CVB and West Virginia University Health Sciences Center.
Rush, along with many other artists, will be at the Spring Artisan Showcase that starts at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Artists interested in getting involved can go to the ACGM website and sign up for their newsletter to stay up to date on events and grant opportunities.