Vintage Fest is coming back to Morgantown this weekend with 35 vendors and a variety of food trucks.
Gallery 304, a vintage clothing store located in downtown Morgantown, will host the event at Edith Barrel Riverfront Park in Star City on Sunday. Vendors will be set up from noon to 8 p.m. with free admission.
The event will take place just under a year after Gallery 304 hosted the first Star City Vintage Fest last August.
Last year, Gallery 304’s owner Nathaniel Hart said Morgantown has a high demand for vintage products but has a minimal selection of vintage shops in town.
Vintage Fest will offer Morgantown residents a chance to shop from a variety of vendors from parts of West Virginia and neighboring states like Pennsylvania and Maryland.
“I think there’s maybe more PA vendors than West Virginia vendors actually," Hart said.
Hart said that the event fill feature both new and returning vendors.
“There are some vendors that weren’t able to make it to the first one or two, and then there’s others who just heard about it and asked,” Hart said.
Hart looks forward to seeing what all the vendors bring.
“I’m kind of just excited to see what everyone brings,” he said. “Because I think that’s one of the cool things about it is you never really know what’s going to pop up or what you’re going to find.”
Which each event, Hart said they track greater variety in clothing. From crewnecks to vintage tees, Vintage Fest will feature a wide range of vintage wear.
“I think anyone can really come and find something they like,” he said.
To find more information about Vintage Fest, head over to @wvvintagefest on Instagram.