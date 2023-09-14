The 106th WVU-Pitt matchup, better known as the Backyard Brawl, is returning to Morgantown for the first time since 2011.
The history of the Brawl dates back to 1895 and yields a thrilling fan rivalry between schools separated by 75 miles of rolling mountains.
For alumni, the return of the match-up brings back memories of timeless traditions and calls for a journey down country roads, back home.
Eileen Mahoney graduated from WVU in 1987 and is traveling from New Jersey to relive the rivalry with her two sons, one of whom is an alum and the other a current student.
“It's just a great rivalry that I'm so glad they brought back that is really great for the community,” she said. “And for me, it just brings back good memories because those years when I was there, the football team was doing great and they were beating Pitt a lot.”
Mahoney attended the return of the Brawl last year in Pittsburgh and plans to celebrate the rivalry again this weekend with fellow alumni she met during her time at WVU.
“I love that every time we go to a football game, I reconnect with people that I haven't seen in 30 years,” she said. “Because when we have these big tailgates, people come, and it's like a universal place that everyone can get to.”
For Patti Mehegan, a 1988 WVU graduate, the rivalry game brings just as much excitement now as it did when she was attending the Brawl as a student.
“It's that electric feeling of getting your gear on, deciding what you're going to wear and who you're going to meet, where's your tailgate and what flag do you find at your tailgate and it's like … it's still here. It's still in my 57-year-old body. I still want to do what I was doing when I was 20,” she said.
During its latest return in October 2022 at Acrisure Stadium, the match-up set the record for the most fans to attend a sporting event in the city of Pittsburgh’s history.
“It was just unbelievable. We ended up losing, but we just had so much fun. And I wasn't sure I was gonna feel that way because it was where the Steelers play and it was so big and I thought, ‘Oh, this isn't gonna really feel like a college game.’ But it was just so electric,” Mehegan said.
Dwayne Boggess, class of 1990 alum, attended the 100th year of the Backyard Brawl on Dec. 1, 2007. He said that nothing could have kept him from attending the Brawl, not the game's close proximity to Thanksgiving nor his parents’ wedding anniversary.
“My mother, I remember her calling me, she's like, ‘You're not coming home for Thanksgiving and our anniversary?’ And I said, ‘Mom I can't, I'm going to the Pitt game,’” he said. “And she says, ‘But it's our anniversary, and we've been married 45 years.' And I said ‘Mom, this is the 100th year we've played Pitt in the Backyard Brawl.’”
Boggess is returning to Morgantown this weekend to watch the rivalry once again.
“I mean, that's what makes college football great, is a rivalry like this,” he said. “Schools separated by an hour that, over 100 different times, have played each other — it's just wonderful. It's what's missing from college football with these new conference allotments.”
Jamie Rauscher graduated from WVU in 2004. A life-long Mountaineer fan, Rauscher’s attendance at WVU football games dates back years before she attended the University as a student.
“I went to my first Backyard Brawl when I was a kid. I couldn't tell you what age, but I was young, and it was always just a spirit that sticks with you that you remember,” she said.
Rauscher sees the Brawl as being a tradition that promotes a sportsmanlike rivalry between the neighboring schools.
“There is sportsmanship to be learned there in the hatred,” she said.
As an alum, Rauscher’s time spent in Morgantown continues to create bonds with fellow former students.
“You find that, as people grow up and they go to different places, the spirit of Morgantown stays with you wherever you go, and you find that it means a lot to everyone.”
Charles Wiedebusch graduated from WVU with a degree in sports management in 1990. For him, the Backyard Brawl serves as a reminder of football traditions he experienced while he was a student.
“It was more prevalent in the old stadium than the new stadium, but a cup fight would break out,” he said. “You've seen a food fight scene in 'Animal House.' Well, a cup fight, it looks like nothing you've ever seen before, when you see maybe 12,000 fans throwing cups at each other.”
Wiedebusch also remembers the rowdy nature of the student section, especially during rivalry games like the Backyard Brawl.
“Another tradition, and this started at the old stadium, from the front row of the student section they would pass a girl over their heads to the top of the stadium,” he said.
All alumni interviewed by The Daily Athenaeum agreed that they hope to see the Backyard Brawl return as a permanent annual tradition.
“I put it up there with the best rivalries in college football and every year, Alabama plays Auburn, Iowa State plays Michigan and West Virginia should play Pitt,” Wiedebusch said.
This year's Backyard Brawl is slated for Sept. 16 at Milan Puskar Stadium with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.