Hundreds of local residents packed the parking lot of the Morgantown Mall Thursday evening to get a glimpse of more than a dozen hot air balloons that would pattern the sky the next day.
As part of the NightGlow celebration, balloons were inflated at dusk and illuminated the parking lot for all to see. The nighttime festivity kicked off the annual Balloons Over Morgantown event, where hot air balloons would drift across Morgantown skies for the next three days.
Balloon pilots who took part in the event traveled from all over the country, some from as far as Tennesee, Michigan and Connecticut.
Over the weekend, marketing major Emily Cecil was one of the many WVU students who witnessed this celebration.
“My mom told me about it,” Cecil said. “It sounded fun and it's like something cool to do and it's fall-ish.”
Members of the University’s Muslim Student Association took part in the fall activity as well. The organization’s president Shahd Hanif said she heard about the event from other students.
“We're excited to see the balloons. We saw pictures online,” Hanif, a junior psychology major, said. “They look really cool. It's like a tangled moment.”
Some members of the club even took photos as the balloons passed by, according to the organization’s vice president, Rama Al-Omar.
“We're here as a board. We basically invited all of our friends from the Muslim Student Association to take some pictures, get some nice views,” Al-Omar, a junior computer science major, said.
Ahead of the NightGlow, pilots and event staff gathered to discuss weather conditions. Attendees gathered in the parking lot and waited with great anticipation.
According to Andy Claydon, event organizer of Balloons Over Morgantown, wind had to be at just the right levels to inflate the balloons.
Once wind levels were just right, event staff did a quick countdown, and the pilots conducted a synchronized glow. This was achieved by using both of the burners within their hot air balloon, according to Claydon.
“One is a blue flame which removes a lot of heat into the envelope, and the other one is a yellow flame, which lights it up like a Christmas bulb,” he said.
Originally from England, Claydon now lives and works in Morgantown. He said his involvement with the group was mostly by chance.
“I just saw the balloons one morning and I thought, 'gosh, I'd love to be part of that,’” he said. “So, I started going to the festival.”
As the president of University Toyota, Claydon has been able to sponsor the event in association with the company, which was established in Morgantown in 1933.
Photos from the weekend and additional information about Balloons Over Morgantown can be found on the festival’s Facebook page.