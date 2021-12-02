When Sam Miller, director of maintenance at West Virginia University attended a party hosted by one of the deans at his former facilities job he experienced, “One of those movie moments where you kind of zone out and you’re just looking around, you don't really hear anything going on.”
When asked what was wrong Miller said, “I’m not used to seeing everybody so happy.”
Miller explained that this is part of life working in facilities and maintenance.
“Think about it. Most of the time when you call facilities. It's because something's wrong. Right?” Miller said. “Your lights are out, your power's out, you're too hot, you're too cold, water is leaking, the toilet doesn't work. It's all bad stuff.”
But even while constantly dealing with the “bad stuff,” Miller and his team also have the unique ability to see behind the scenes into the world behind the thermostat.
“The world I live in is not that pretty. We see everything that's under the floors, behind the walls above the ceilings,” Miller said.
Below the downtown campus of West Virginia University, there are about two miles worth of steam tunnels that are used to produce everything from heating buildings, to providing hot water, to even air conditioning.
This steam is used to heat the PRT track, heat downtown buildings, power steamers in kitchens, sterilize hospital equipment and more.
Miller said the steam is also used for educational purposes, such as in engineering experiments.
West Virginia University contracts its steam from Morgantown Energy Associates (MEA), which is owned by Vicinity Energy.
Prior to MEA’s switch to natural gas in 2020, the steam tunnels operated on gob coal and were also used to power electricity.
But with great (steam-generated) power comes great responsibility.
When something goes wrong with one of the tunnels, Miller and his team have to decide whether it is urgent enough to call an emergency shut down or if it can wait until the next time the University is on a break.
“If there was a slight leak, you could let that go until a break and shut it down. Because you don't want to, if you don't have to, you don't want to shut down the heat towers because now you're impacting thousands of people negatively.”
But while balancing the severity of the problem with the potential inconvenience to the campus community, Miller also has to take into account waste.
“You've got the three R's. We can't do much with a lot of those. There's not much reuse, you can do, there is in steam,” he said. “But we try to reduce any waste as much as we can.”
Miller explained that in his field there is often little that can be done to conserve energy while still catering to the high energy demands of modern life.
“It's unfortunate sometimes, because I think that as facility people we get a bad rap for that kind of stuff because all the things we do use energy, right? So we seem like the bad guy, right? We're the energy users. But, you know, it's necessary energy, right, to keep everybody safe and warm and comfortable.”