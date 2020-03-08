Donuts are an American staple and something that college students find themselves craving from time to time.
You might be satisfied with the boxes of Krispy Kreme you find near the Kroger checkout line, or you might want to try out something a little more gourmet, groovy even. At Peace, Love and Little Donuts, the art of the one-holed pastry has reached new heights.
While not a traditional restaurant, Peace, Love and Little Donuts focuses on creating the donuts we know and love. Plain, glazed and powdered sugar donuts are offered, but the real claim to fame comes from the establishment’s Funkadelic category of donuts.
Oreo cheesecake, fruity pebbles, birthday cake and raspberry truffle are all options offered to you at this cute little shop in Suncrest Towne Center. Despite the varying flavors, each donut is offered in a very small package, explaining the “Little Donuts” part of the name. In terms of size, I would compare these donuts to being about twice the size of what we know of as donut holes.
Even still, big flavors come in small packages.
On my trip to this Pittsburgh-based restaurant, I enjoyed one of its half-dozen deals that offered me tastes from all three of the donut categories. In its regular category labeled “groovy,” I enjoyed the maple sugar and powdered sugar donuts. While these two would go down in my books as average, the small size actually really improved the ratio of sugar to dough.
In the second category of “far-out!” donuts, of which there many uniquely-flavored iced donuts, I chose the banana and strawberry options. The strawberry was delicious and noticeably fruity without that “artificial” taste you often get from these kinds of things. On the other hand, the banana was disappointing with the flavor being somewhat grainy and not unlike those yellow Laffy Taffy candies we all used to refuse as a kid.
In the final category came the “Funkadelic” donuts. These were what I was referring to when I mentioned the gourmet aspect of the donuts. Even in such a small portion, these donuts were almost excessively dressed up in icing, cookies bits and beautiful toppings.
I had both the Oreo cheesecake and strawberry cheesecake selections, and I couldn’t have been happier. The latter of the two was drizzled with strawberry sauce, and the soft blandness of the donut mixed deliciously with the sweet decadence of the toppings. The Oreos were similarly good, combining pieces of those famous cookies with creamy icing to make an entirely new combination of flavors.
Peace, Love and Little Donuts does go for the psychedelic vibe of the 1960s, but I wouldn’t have pinned it for that. This place is the perfect place to go if you’re holding a classier event that those 24-pack boxes of Dunkin’ Donuts might not fit into well. Even if you’re alone, you might just want to treat yourself.
Peace, Love and Little Donuts is located at 1078 Suncrest Towne Center Dr., and is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.