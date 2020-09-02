Black Bear Burritos’ downtown location reopened Tuesday after it closed for the second time in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jason Coffman, co-owner of Black Bear Burritos, said the decision to close the downtown location for a second time was for the best interest of the public.
“The second closing of our downtown location was nothing more than our company making a decision of what was in the best interest to our staff, our customers and our community,” Coffman said.
Many businesses across the state had to close due to COVID-19, but most have opened back up with certain regulations.
According to West Virginia guidelines, restaurants are able to open at 50% capacity, but Black Bear Burritos’ downtown location will only do curbside pickup or delivery until further notice.
Coffman said the hardest part of closing a business during the pandemic was having to ask the staff to seek unemployment and then asking them to come back once the restaurant re-opened.
Last spring semester’s absence of WVU students also majorly impacted the restaurant because Black Bear Burritos lost both customers and staff that attended the University.
“We had those staff members coming to us and saying, ‘It’s a global pandemic; I’m not going to school any longer and my parents want me home, so I have to resign.’ So we lost a lot of staff members, as well as customers,” Coffman said.
Due to a smaller staff, the downtown location will open with a limited menu and amended business hours.
“The downtown location will open up on Tuesday with a limited menu because we reopened with less of a staff,” Coffman said. “We are going to have to amend our hours and days of operation.”
Coffman also mentioned that Black Bear Burritos is trying to hire new staff.
Like many other businesses that have learned to adapt during the pandemic, Black Bear Burritos now has partnered with the third-party delivery service Doordash.
With only takeout and delivery through Doordash, the restaurant's business hours will be from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.