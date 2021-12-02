Francisco Cantú, author of The Line Becomes a River, WVU’s 2021 campus read, presented for the Festival of Ideas on Nov. 16.
The Line Becomes a River is about the four years Cantú worked as a border patrol agent in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.
As the grandson of a Mexican immigrant Cantú believed, “That I would be able to act as a force for good within the agency, even while participating in the border's cruelest realities.”
Cantú’s story is full of human portrayals depicting the complexity of the US immigration system from the border patrol agents to the walls and workers of immigration courts.
Despite being from Arizona and mainly writing about the US-Mexico border, Cantú is no stranger to the mountain state.
“West Virginia is a place I have really fond memories of,” recalled Cantú, “I attended college at American University in Washington, DC. And during those years West Virginia was always the place that I would go to escape.”
“Each time that I crossed the border into West Virginia, and began snaking along its winding roads, through hills and valleys and mountains, I would slowly begin to recover a sense of calm, and I always feel a sort of enduring gratitude to the state for that.”
Not only did Cantú find refuge from the bustling city in West Virginia, but he discovered that the state connects to his story.
“West Virginia is well, it's a place that in many ways constituted one of America's first Borderlands,” said Cantú.
West Virginia sat along a border line created by the Proclamation of 1763 after the establishment of the 13 colonies. Cantú said this line ran down the Allegheny Mountains and forbade settlers from crossing into the “dangerous wild lands beyond America's frontier.”
This border caused such an upset amongst the colonists that “one of the lesser-known pretexts for the American Revolution, in fact, was to abolish this border, and encourage settlement across the line,” said Cantú.
Violence in borderlands like West Virginia is not uncommon.
“This kind of violence is rooted not only in the politics of the moment, but in a deep history of conquest, war, expansion and Empire,” Cantú said.
Cantú noted that what happens at the US-Mexican border is a bipartisan issue that only grows in grisly legislation from president to president.
“The US detention system is the largest in the world, and one of the few that locks up migrants in criminal style prisons. The mass incarceration of migrants that has continued under the Biden administration cannot be blamed on Trump, or on Obama or even George W. Bush,” said Cantú.
While many people forget what happens at the border these struggles are often closer than they appear, Cantú explained.
“No matter how distant someone might live from the Mexican border, they need not look far to find immigration courts, workplace raids, detention centers and families living with a daily fear of apprehension. In fact, right here in West Virginia, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has contracts to detain migrants in at least seven different facilities,” said Cantú.
According to Cantú, the easiest way to get involved is to learn the first hand stories of migrants.
In his time volunteering at a detention facility in southern Arizona, detainees often asked “for profoundly simple forms of support,” said Cantú.
“What they wanted most, I realized now is to be heard, to know that their stories had registered with someone outside the vast, dispassionate system grinding away at them.”
All these stories ask is that people listen.
“By grieving their deaths by speaking their names, and by choosing to see them and hear that and doing whatever we can to amplify their voices and stories so that others might likewise be moved to action,” Cantú said.