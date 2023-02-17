This year, WVU’s Center for Black Culture and Research will be hosting its second annual Black Film Festival.
The festival will take place from March 31 to April 1 in the Mountainlair Ballroom and Gluck Theater, both located in the Mountainlair on the downtown campus.
This year, the festival’s headlining film will be “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” with a panel discussion following after. It will also feature a red carpet experience, networking opportunities and receptions during lunch and dinner.
Eric Jordan, program coordinator at the center, said he believes the panel discussion is the most interesting part of the festival.
“We shoot high and try to go for directors,” he said. “Then based on people’s availability we just go down the line. We just try to find someone who was connected with the film to come and talk.”
Jordan said the Center's research trip to the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival inspired him and Marjorie Fuller, the center’s director, to host their own Black Film Festival.
“It was just a great experience, red carpet experience,” he said. “Just being together to mingle with celebrities and just experience Martha’s Vineyard. But that's when we got the idea to do our own Black Film Festival between our, me and Miss Fuller's love of movies.”
Students and community members are encouraged to submit their films by Feb. 28.
Jordan said the films should feature Black artists or artists of color and can be WVU specific.
“We are open to all films but do try to look for films in the Black arts or have a Black theme,” Jordan said.
He said that when looking through the submissions, it is the cinematography and themes that are most appealing.
Jordan added that the center wants to be a part of helping Black artists and directors showcase their art.
“Coming to a predominantly white institution can be overwhelming. It’s hard to find things that you can identify with,” he said. “So this is why we do this kind of niche event about Black filmmakers, Black film directors and Black artists.”
Jordan added that the festival is a way of letting students know that there’s opportunities for them.
For more information on the Black Film Festival and where to submit films check out the center’s website.