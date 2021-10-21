What makes a perfect cheddar biscuit? Is it the golden crust? The savory taste of cheese? It’s not any of those.
“The perfect cheddar biscuit is one that is eaten with people who share a common love for the delectable appetizer," Erin Hoyer, vice president of the WVU Cheddar Biscuit club, said.
“We inherited the Cheddar Biscuit Club from a former student at the beginning of the Spring ’21 semester. Our current president (Iris Hoyer) came across the club and emailed the former president. They bonded over a mutual love for cheddar biscuits, and he knew the club would be in good hands,” Hoyer said.
The Cheddar Biscuit Club locally sources their biscuits from a well-known seafood chain restaurant (for legal reasons, cannot be named).
The Cheddar Biscuit Club can be reached on their instagram account, @wvu_cheddarb. Students interested can join via WVU Engage.