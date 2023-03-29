Mikel Hager of Madison, West Virginia, was named WVU's 69th Mountaineer mascot earlier this month. Hager is a senior exercise physiology major with minors in psychology and communication studies.
A four-year member of the WVU Gold Cheer Team, Hager shared how he feels his experiences have prepared him for the coveted position and what he is looking forward to for the coming year.
Editor's note: The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.
The Daily Athenaeum: What was your reaction to being named the Mountaineer?
Hager: I had to pinch myself to make sure I wasn't dreaming. I've been out on the floor hundreds of times. But when you’re kind of the center of everything, it's a lot different.
DA: What are you most looking forward to doing or participating in as the Mountaineer?
Hager: I'm really excited to have a larger impact on smaller communities and young fans. As a cheerleader, I've done the game day thing, and I love it and there's no rush like running the team on the field, but I'm really excited for all the smaller appearances at the festivals, the fairs, all the grade schools and having an impact on younger fans.
DA: What do you think makes the Mountaineer so important to not only WVU but West Virginia as a whole?
Hager: The Mountaineer is kind of the physical embodiment. If you look at the statue … it's not modeled after any one specific Mountaineer. It's kind of like an ideal. So when you become the Mountaineer, you take on that ideal West Virginian, the ideal person, you're a symbol that people always look to…
DA: Where do you want to go most as the Mountaineer that you haven't already been as a cheerleader?
Hager: It's been awesome. I've been to every Big 12 School so far, but I'd really like to go to a national championship. I think that'd be a lot of fun... I've probably been to, I'd say like 45 of the 55 counties so I'd really like to check all the other ones off my list. Just excited to kind of see the state as a whole, meet the people.
DA: Have there been any experiences as a cheerleader that you feel have prepared you to be the Mountaineer?
Hager: ...I've been standing right beside the Mountaineer for the past four years. So I've seen what happens when the gun doesn't go off. I've seen what happens when these fans grab you in the tailgate, but you really have somewhere you have to be. So I feel like I'm uniquely qualified to have a much smaller learning curve because I've already been in such close proximity for so long.
DA: Have you had any experiences with the last four Mountaineers that have inspired you for this position?
Hager: The first time that I knew that it was something that I was really, really passionate about was my freshman year walking through a tailgate. I was just there as a fan and I saw Trevor Keys have an interaction with a young fan and seeing the excitement that it brought all the kids around... That was kind of like the lightbulb moment of like that's something that I think that I would really really like to do…
DA: Is there anything else you'd like to say as the future Mountaineer?
Hager: I’m really excited to get started and I can't thank the previous Mountaineers enough for putting me in a position to succeed, knowing that I always have them as a resource to reach out to any time I need.