The WVU Faculty Senate’s Inclusion and Diversity Committee is inviting Black and Indigenous people of color and LGBTQ+ artists to work together on a new mural in Percival Hall.
According to Kaylyn Zipp, the student representative for the Inclusion and Diversity Committee, the mural’s purpose is “to represent the diversity here in West Virginia with a large focus on ethnic diversity and a panel dedicated to LGBTQIA + students.”
The mural will feature multiple panels reflecting on West Virginia history, both past and future depicted from a diverse perspective.
“Art has long been useful for communicating difficult concepts/experiences and promoting the growth of a community,” Zipp said.
The committee chose Percival Hall for a significant reason. Percival Hall is the location of the Natural Resources program, a white male dominated area, according to Zipp.
“The hope is that this mural will create a space that feels more inclusive and showcases the long history of minority populations in the state,” Zipp said.
Since the mural requires multiple artists, Zipp hopes that “this mural will bring people together and start productive dialog.”
A QR code will be placed that takes the viewer to a web page acknowledging everyone who worked on the mural. The website will also provide additional resources about inclusion and diversity in the state of West Virginia.
Artists who sign up will have agency over their panel in the mural.
Artists who are interested in working on the mural can fill out an interest form, or contact Zipp for further questions at kz00001@mix.wvu.edu.