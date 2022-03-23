Mary Roush, a freshman advertising and public relations student minoring in sports communication from Mason, West Virginia, was named WVU’s newest Mountaineer Mascot Saturday, March 5 at the WVU men’s basketball game versus Texas Christian University.
Following in the footsteps of historic mountaineers Natalie Tennant and Rebecca Durst, Roush is the third female Mountaineer. Roush hopes she can inspire young girls in rural West Virginia during her time donning the buckskins.
Roush spoke with the Daily Athenaeum on her experience vying for the title and her goals during her term as our newest mascot.
The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Daily Athenaeum: How did it feel, or what were your reactions, to being named a finalist?
Roush: I was definitely in shock, and I was definitely excited. I was just happy to gain the opportunity to make the cheer off, knowing that I was a freshman, I knew that it would be very hard for me to make it that far in the process. So I was just excited to be a finalist.
DA: How much of your decision to run to be the next Mountaineer was influenced by past women Mountaineer Natalie Tennant and Rebecca Durst?
Roush: I would say that I really was influenced mainly by my family and friends to, you know, try out because I was very nervous being a woman, being a freshman, so they're really what inspired me to keep trying.
But I would say that not necessarily Natalie and Rebecca inspired me to try out. It was more of one of those things is that I could try out because they were Mountaineers.
You know, they had already paved the way for me. They had already broken that glass ceiling and they made it to where I never really had to question ‘Oh can I do it?’, ‘Am I allowed?’
DA: Did you feel nervous about fighting for this position as a freshman?
Roush: I was nervous the whole time, I still am nervous. I'm just a nervous person, but I've really learned through the process on how to channel my nervousness and my adrenaline into something positive. Before the cheer off, I was shaking like I was so nervous but then as soon as I got in those buckskins, and I got out in the crowd I mean it just clicked.
And yeah, so it was, that nervousness, like was always there. But it kind of went away. Because I just felt like I was in my element. IAnd I channeled it in a way that I could, you know, just be the mountaineer, and not worry about all my fears.
DA: What was your reaction to being named the Mountaineer?
Roush: I was completely in shock. I'll say that word shock a lot in this interview just 'cause I still am in shock. . You know, there were there's a lot of adversity I had to face. And there was a lot of adversity my fellow contestants had to face to
You know in the eyes of critics out there none of us were the ideal Mountaineer that they wanted us to be. And I actually love that, because I think that says a lot about all of us in our character.
But I was definitely in shock 'cause I felt like adversity was going against me and I knew I had tried my hardest. I had worked hard to get there but I also knew that you know it might not be my year and I might have to try again. So, the fact that I won was very, it was very shocking.
“But I mean, I was excited. I mean, it was insane.
It was very emotional, a very emotional experience for me, my friends, and my family.
You know, standing on that court, starting the ‘Let's go’ cheer for the first time. Really choked me up. I mean, that really it hit different.
You know, I couldn’t tell you what my friends and family were doing because every time I ask them like ‘what was your reaction?’ they were like ‘we were crying the whole time, so we don’t know’
I mean, they're just tremendously proud of me and proud of how far I made it and you know, they were a big influence in this.
It means so much to my family and my community that I can represent Mason County and I made it this far. So my family was definitely excited.
DA: How does it feel to be the third female and first freshman Mountaineer?
Roush: I mean our records are pretty, they're not positive. We think I'm the first freshman, but you know we never know just because this has been a tradition that's been going on since 1927.
It feels amazing. While I'm honored to only be the third female to you know be in the buckskins and following in the footsteps of Natalie and Rebecca, I really just want to focus on my year of me being the Mountaineer. I'm really excited to lead Mountaineers and inspire a new generation.
DA: What are you most looking forward to doing or participating in as the Mountaineer?
Roush: I'm so excited to do appearances all around the state and to travel. I mean I love traveling, I always have. I grew up in a family that traveled a lot. I was able to really travel West Virginia a lot as a child too, which I'm so grateful for, but there's also so much that I have never seen before.
So I'm really excited to travel and get see the state that I'm representing and meet fellow Mountaineers and especially like touch children lives and talk to them and you know get to know them because I know that it will mean a lot for children and they’ll remember that for the rest of their lives.
I'm also very excited to travel this coming fall with the football team you know, go to the Midwest I've never been to any of the states that are in the Big 12 so that'll be, it'll be really exciting to travel.
DA: What do you think makes the Mountaineer so important to WVU and West Virginia?
Roush: The Mountaineer is representing, West Virginia's culture and heritage and history.
The mountaineer is representing, like since the beginning of our state's time, people that lived in the mountains. That's the definition of a mountaineer, I think, from Google is just people that live in the mountains
So I mean it's representing our culture and our history that a lot of people, you know, still like use today. And that's a big part of West Virginians lives.
But I also think it's so important, especially to WVU because we don't have any professional sports teams in West Virginia.
So I feel like WVU is all we have you know when it comes to sports and Mountaineer nation and our fanbase truly loves WVU.
I feel like the Mountaineer is a leader for all of that, a leader for sports teams, a leader for our state.
DA: How do you hope to continue that or give back to WVU and the greater West Virginia?
Roush: the main thing I want to do during my term is just inspire West Virginians and mountaineers.
I feel like coming out of this very long pandemic. You know a lot of people are on edge and a lot of people were excited you know get back in the stadiums and support our sports teams, but I feel like just in society today it's such a changing time.
WVU is changing, West Virginia is changing, you know, everything is different. It's not like it used to be.
I'm very excited and I would like to give and be a leader to those people and really inspire the next generation then bring people together and help them believe in something and trust the climb you know.
DA: Where do you want to go the most as mountaineer and where do you feel like your presence may be needed?
Roush: I feel like where I want to go most is stay in this state. I think it'd be really cool to say that I made it to all 55 counties you know I don't know if that's possible and that would happen, but I mean that would be a cool goal.
I definitely want to go to as many places in West Virginia as I can. And hopefully, I get to go to places that you know the Mountaineer usually doesn't go. I'm very excited to go home to my own county of Mason County.
It's pretty far, it's about 3 hours from Morgantown so you know growing up the Mountaineer didn't really visit that much. So, I'm excited to go back and give people from my community in my hometown and let them see that, you know, you can make it.
I consider myself just a girl from rural West Virginia who worked hard and dreamed big and somehow, I got here. but like I really want to let people back home and like children know that you can do it you can get out of here you know you can get out of this county but still stay within our great state and still make your dreams happen.
I feel like a lot of times people think they need to leave, and they need to go far away in order for things to happen. But sometimes just staying right here at home, you can get better opportunities than you would ever imagine.
DA: Have you had any experiences with past Mountaineers that have inspired you to vie for this position?
Roush: I mean I am new here, so I don't really have any good stories. Of course I feel like they all inspire me in a way and you know I've done a lot of studying and a lot of researching and just really following their journeys and watching.
I feel like it's hard 'cause every single Mountaineer has their own twist to it you know, we're not all the same as much as people wanna think that we all have to do the same exact job. We don’t.
Every single Mountaineer is different, and every Mountaineer has the opportunity to put their own twist on it and make the mascot what they want it to be.
So I really idolize all the Mountaineers and how they have all made it personal to themselves
DA: Where do you feel your presence may be needed most?
Roush: I do feel like it is needed a lot in my hometown, but I just feel like it's needed for children all over West Virginia. I think it also is very important that you know I am showing a different type of Mountaineer.
I am female and that's new representation. I'm very excited for young kids to see that and be like, ‘Okay,’ especially young girls and be like ‘oh you know like I can be a Mountaineer too,’ because we all are Mountaineers.
I honestly I stand with the university I stand with everything when they say you know, ‘No matter like what you look like, where you're from, you know your gender, sexual orientation race’ I mean we're all Mountaineers and we all deserve the same equal treatment. So, I'm excited to finally you know get a girl back in buckskins and show that representation again. That is very exciting.