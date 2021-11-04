It’s that time of the year where WVU students are beginning to prepare and register for classes in the upcoming semester.
But a lot of students find themselves wondering what are some cool classes that they could take.
Well, WVU has a lot to offer for all students whether you’re a political science major or a biomedical engineering major.
MUSC 113 – American Popular Music:
If you’re interested in learning more about American pop music and its history, this might just be the class for you. We all have a guilty pleasure when it comes to pop music, so this might just be the thing for you.
ENGL 212 – Creative Writing: Fiction:
Always thought about writing your own novel? This might be the class where you can begin your practice. Within this class you get to workshop your own stories with other students and better your writing skills, while having fun creating things with just your imagination.
FCLT 310 - Chinese Cinema
If you’re someone who is insanely interested in cinematography but you’re tired of American films, this might be a class you would enjoy. You would have the chance to analyze films from the early 20th century to now.
PHIL 130 – Current Moral Problems:
This class discusses issues that we now debate with some of our peers. You would be able to discuss and really investigate the morality of some of our current debates. The class discusses topics from euthanasia to nuclear deterrence.
MUSC 116 – Music in World Cultures:
A class where you can learn about how other cultures perceive music and use it within their own lives. Covers music from South India to Africa.