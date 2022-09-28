Lines stretched across the Core Arboretum lawn Saturday with people eager to get a taste of West Virginia’s largest native fruit. Folk music floated in and out, and vendors lined up at the entrance.
The West Virginia Pawpaw Festival is an annual event hosted at the Core Arboretum and sponsored by the WVU Biology department and Center for Community Engagement, celebrating the history of the fruit and giving people the opportunity to sample it.
“I've lived here in West Virginia my whole life, and I've never had a pawpaw,” WVU senior Arden Minor said.
Minor, an interactive design for media major, was among about half of attendees at the festival who had never tried the fruit before, according to Zach Fowler, director of the Core Arboretum and organizer of the festival.
Despite the fact many people have never heard of the fruit, Fowler said the event is a success every year.
“The pawpaw festival is pretty much always like this. It's just people love pawpaws. People come from Pittsburgh, people come from D.C., people come from far away to come to this,” he said.
Fowler attributes people’s fascination with pawpaws to their flavor, which he says people typically expect to be from tropical climates.
“It is a surprise, you know? It's this thing where when you taste it, it doesn't taste like something you would expect to be native to West Virginia," he said. "But yet ... they've lived here for thousands of years."
Students at the festival compared the pawpaw’s flavor to bananas and mangos. Many also noted the fruit’s creamy texture.
“It's kind of smooth and creamy. It kind of has mango-y notes, banana notes,” said senior forensic chemistry student, Erin Cohan who tasted the fruit for the first time on Saturday.
Iven Lonergan, a senior parks and recreation student, who was also a first time pawpaw-taster, was surprised by the taste and compared it to mango pudding.
“I expected it to taste more like a banana, because that's what everyone says because it's called the West Virginia banana,” they said.
The festival also provided attendees with the opportunity to learn about the history of the pawpaw and featured a talk by Native American scholar Joe Candillo, a former WVU professor and a citizen of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe.
Candillo’s presentation highlighted the ecology of the pawpaw, the role of the pawpaw within Native American history, Native American uses of the pawpaw and more.
“Native American ways, our cultural ways, our ways that we adapted to the natural living environment is pretty close to identical in many ways to Appalachian culture because … Appalachian culture came from, much of it, Native American wisdom,” he said.
In addition to learning about and sampling the pawpaws, attendees also had the opportunity to purchase fruit to take home.
“There were people that drove two hours and then waited three hours in line and spent $50 on five pounds of pawpaws,” Fowler said.
The festival was completely sold out of pawpaws before the end of the event, Fowler said, with 700 pounds of pawpaws sold in a matter of hours.
But while all of the fruit was sold, Fowler said the purpose of the festival is not to make a profit.
“We don't actually make any money on the festival, we kind of just barely break even,” he said. “The point of the festival is not to make money, it’s to share pawpaws with the people and turn people on to the idea of pawpaws and help people understand what they are and connect people to nature and help people learn about the arboretum and what we do here.”