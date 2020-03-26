The WVU Creative Arts Center has officially been renamed following a leadership gift made by the Valerie Canady Charitable Foundation, the University announced Wednesday.
The CAC, which opened in 1969, will now be known as the Loulie, Valerie and William Canady Creative Arts Center.
“The Canady family’s generosity to and in support of the arts is remarkable and an important contribution to what makes Morgantown such a desirable place to be,” WVU President E. Gordon Gee said in a press release. “It is only fitting that the centerpiece of art and creativity on this campus bear the Canady name.”
In addition to the gift, the Canady family recently created the Canady Fund for Excellence and Innovation in the Arts, which will “provide for arts programming, educational enrichment opportunities, building improvements and discretionary support to benefit students, faculty and staff within the College of Creative Arts,” according to the press release.
The family has also been benefactors of the College of Creative Arts through the Canady Chamber Series and the Valerie Canady Charitable Trust Foundation Scholarship.
“The Canady family’s passion for the arts allows us to prove that the arts reflects the beauty of the human condition. The newly named Loulie, Valerie and William Canady Creative Arts Center will serve as a daily reminder of our larger role as artists in society,” said Keith Jackson, dean of the College of Creative Arts.
The Valerie Canady Charitable Foundation was established by Loulie and William Canady in honor of their daughter, Valerie, a WVU alumna, who was killed in a 1988 terrorist bombing in Scotland. The late William Canaday was a WVU professor for 40 years, according to the press release.