If you are searching for the perfect Christmas gift for someone in your life and you are worried about shipping delays and sold out items, one solution may be to shop locally.
For your artsy friends
If you have friends that love supporting local artists head downtown for a variety of unique gifting options.
The Night Of the Werewolf Winter Art Market is being held at 123 Pleasant Street on Friday, Dec. 10 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The Winter Art Market will feature work from a number of local artists.
Masks will be required to attend this event.
Other local shops to visit downtown include Hoot and Howl on Walnut Street or River Fair Trade on High Street.
These stores have everything from jewelry to clothing to scented candles.
For your favorite WVU fan
If the person you're shopping for isn’t as into local art but loves WVU you can also look downtown at the various stores filled with Mountaineer themed clothing and mementos.
Popular stores include The Mountaineer Fan Store on High Street and the Book Exchange on Willey Street.
If you know someone who loves to shop vintage, you can also checkout Modern Throwback or Gallery 304 Shop on High Street.
For Pottery Lovers
The WVU Ceramics Department is holding a holiday pottery sale in the Main Lobby of the Canady Creative Arts Center on Friday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Proceeds from this sale will go towards the ceramics program and its students.
Shopping on a budget
If you are looking to save money this holiday season consider shopping at thrift stores or even giving a gift that is homemade.
Whether you choose to make food, to use your innate artistic ability or to follow the step by step instructions on Pinterest, there are many ways to give a meaningful gift without breaking the bank.
Get creative with photos
The most common way to gift a photo might to frame it but this isn’t your only option.
One more unique way to gift photos is to print them on printer paper and use Mod Podge to stick them to a glass bottle or container. The final result is a smooth look and container that the person can continue to use as storage.
Make a card
Handmade Christmas cards are something that can be kept forever. Write your loved one a note that lets them know that you’ve thought about them and that you care.