At the end of every academic year, the DA staff gathers to honor each other with their annual staff awards. This year, the group met virtually via a Zoom call.
Here are this year's winners:
Award For Diligence- Editorial
Jared Serre
Award For Diligence- Advertising/PR
Sarah Stanford
Award For Leadership- Editorial
Douglas Soule
Award For Leadership- Advertising/PR
Savannah Thomas
Award For Most Compelling Visuals Photo And Video- Editorial
Duncan Slade
Team Influencer Award- Advertising/PR
Jordan Coddington
Award For Most Influential Full Time Staff Member- Editorial
Adell Crowe
Award For Most Influential Full Time Staff Member- Advertising/PR
Joanne Hunt
Award For The Individualist Go-Getter- Editorial
Raeanne Beckner
Award For The Individualist Go-Getter- Advertising/PR
Tara Ronaghi
Award For Most Confidence- Editorial
Caylie Silveira
Award For Most Confidence- Advertising/PR
Derek Reh
Award For The Problem Solver- Editorial
Cole McClanahan
Award For The Problem Solver- Advertising/PR
Hannah Williams