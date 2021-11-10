Diversity. Love. Family. Friends. These are some of the things WVU students are thankful for.
So, what are you thankful for?
The DA Thankful Tree makes its triumphant return to the Mountainlair, November 15-18. Express what you’re thankful for by visiting our table and writing on a paper leaf from 10am-4pm. Each leaf will be added to the tree so that everyone can share what we're thankful for. Family, friends and pets have been some of the top reasons Mountaineers have been thankful in the past, while others are more elaborate when showing their gratitude.
This year, we'll also be collecting donations for The Rack, WVU's Student Pantry. Plus, anyone who fills out a leaf will be entered in a raffle to win prizes!
Special thanks to this year's sponsors, University Apartments, WISP and Bent Tree Apartments.
Started in 2016, the Thankful Tree sprouts right before the Thanksgiving break in the Mountainlair, and it’s bare branches are filled with various paper leaves students use to write what they’re thankful for.