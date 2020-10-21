Despite a marked increase in depression rates due to COVID-19, the WVU Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) has not seen the increase in memberships its founder was hoping for.
“We’ll have people that hop on for like a second and then leave,” said Sade Miller, a junior social work student and founder of DBSA, referencing the DBSA’s biweekly Zoom meetings.
Miller said that the impersonal nature of virtual platforms, along with a reliance on them to hold many classes during the pandemic, has created a culture of fatigue. She thinks the distant nature of online platforms also discourages students from forming personal connections.
“I think it’s like a wall of vulnerability that they’re afraid to put down and share amongst others because they’re scared to be judged,” she said. “It’s scary to ask for help.”
Diane Kissinger, executive director of the state’s DBSA, has described the statewide reaction to Zoom meetings as a “very mixed bag,” stating that, for some, anonymity and accessibility are a plus despite lacking the human element of in-person meetings.
A few groups throughout the state have supplemented their virtual discussions with socially-distanced sessions in outdoor spaces, like public parks. Miller is open to trying this alternative, which is something psychologist and therapist Philip Schulte has seen work at the Carruth Center.
“At Carruth, we’re trying to do some outreaches that are in person,” Schulte said, noting that these meetings are small-scale, and students are masked and socially distanced.
“There’s still an element of real human connection,” Schulte said.
He stressed before that comfort levels to these in-person meetings can vary on a person by person basis, something DBSA member Rushik Patel agrees with.
“If someone wanted to really meet in person and was just not wanting to meet over Zoom... we could make a few exceptions here and there,” said Patel, a freshman biomedical engineering student who found out about the group through iServe. “I wouldn’t want to necessarily have that risk of catching the virus, and I don’t want any other people to be endangered by meeting in-person.”
If meetings are to continue through an online venue, Schulte thinks there are some ways to increase turnout and retention. Establishing expectations ahead of time and finding ways to build connections in the virtual group are important. He also said that adding group therapy is often found to be equally or more effective than individual sessions.
Patel and Miller added that they feel like not enough people are aware of the DBSA’s existence.
“I think outreach is something the organization as a whole needs to work on,” Patel said.
Outreach itself has become difficult as DBSA is having difficulties reaching students.
“We can’t have a table in the Mountainlair,” Miller said, noting that outreach, like their meetings, has had to be primarily conducted online.
Despite the difficulties of jump-starting a new organization during the pandemic, the group has seen an increase in the size of its mailing list, and Executive Director Diane Kissinger is optimistic in the group’s ability to adapt to the needs of its target audience.
“Just give it a few tries before you decide whether or not it’s going to be a support for you,” Kissinger said.