If you're looking to save money, your West Virginia University student ID can actually go a long way. Here are some places you can use your student ID to get discounts or even free entry.
Regal Cinemas Morgantown:
Are you itching to see the newest Marvel movie or the most recent feel-good romantic comedy? Located at 1001 Mountaineer Drive in the University Town Center in Morgantown, Regal Cinemas offers discounted tickets to those who display their WVU ID at the box office.
Free membership at Mylan Park Aquatic Center
If you’re tired of always going to the Student Recreation Center, it’s time to switch it up and take a trip to Mylan Park. Full-time students at WVU receive a free membership to the Mylan Park Aquatic Center and Track Complex. This facility is located just 15 minutes from the heart of WVU’s downtown campus.
Membership includes access to Mylan’s member-only fitness center, access to member-only swim and track times, discounts on classes and programs, free yoga classes, monthly locker rentals and complimentary towel service.
Athletic Events
Entrance into all WVU athletic events is covered by the student activities fee. This means that students can go to any sporting event for free showing their WVU id. For football and men’s basketball, students must request tickets through the online ticketing system.
Yet, while there are plenty of great opportunities for WVU students to take advantage of their student ID around Morgantown, there are even more chances to save with online discounts. Here are some of the best online discounts being offered to students right now.
Spotify Premium Student
This popular discount offers Spotify Premium, Hulu with ads and SHOWTIME at the cost of $4.99 per month. According to Spotify’s website students can save $21.98 per month by paying for this plan instead of purchasing each subscription separately.
Amazon Prime student
Students who sign up for Amazon Prime student can enjoy a 6-month free trial of Amazon. After the trial has ended student’s $6.49 per month, half the price of a regular Amazon Prime subscription, which only allows a 30-day free trial.
This discounted account also comes with other benefits such as access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming and two free months of Kindle Unlimited.
Adobe Creative Cloud
At this discounted price of $19.99 per month, students and teachers can access the Adobe Creative Cloud. The Creative Cloud, which typically costs $52.99 per month, provides access to 27 of Adobe’s apps including Acrobat Pro, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Lightroom and much more.
Unidays
Still looking for more opportunities to save? Check out the Unidays app. This app is free and provides college students with discounts for over 150 brands. Unidays provides both in-person and online discounts.