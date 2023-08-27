A new arcade opened its doors earlier this month with hopes of creating a family-friendly atmosphere in downtown Morgantown.
Formerly occupied by Starport Arcade and Pub, located at 228 Walnut St., Levels Arcade held its grand opening on Aug. 11.
Maxwell Cummons, co-owner of Levels Arcade, said his team created the space to offer activities geared toward all ages.
“The big thing is to create something different for downtown than all of the other options that are available,” Cummons said. “We wanted to create something that was family-friendly and create some more fun activities for people of all ages.”
According to Cummons, he and his business partner previously owned Starport Arcade. However, the team and Starport are no longer working together.
Levels Arcade will offer both modern and vintage video games. To use the arcade games, customers can use a newly developed card system and collect virtual tickets to earn prizes.
“As you play games, you can win tickets,” Cummons said. “They get automatically loaded up on your card. You can save them up on your card, bring it back, reload it, and then you can redeem those tickets for any number of the prizes that are within that hub.”
As the name suggests, Levels Arcade has different services on each level of the establishment.
The restaurant area can be found on the top floor. Large, more modern-day arcade games are on the main floor, and the basement holds more vintage arcade games, such as Pac-Man and pinball. Two pool tables are also located on this floor.
“Each floor kinda has its own identity,” Cummons said.
The bar and restaurant features staple dishes such as pizza, appetizers, tacos and more.
“Our pizza is completely homemade,” Robert Khoury, co-owner of Levels Arcade, said. “Fresh dough, fresh sauce. We use the finest cheeses that we can find, so it is a staple of our menu.”
Both Khoury and Cummons are West Virginia University alumni. Cummons has a degree in petroleum engineering, and Khoury has a masters in industrial relations. The two are longtime childhood friends, according to Cummons.
The business has recently served as a venue for various events, from children’s birthday parties to sorority and fraternity events, according to Cummons.
“We actually had a party for a three week old baby,” Khoury said. “The woman … she said ‘I have a three week old, and I wanna have a party for her birth,’ and we did it.”
Cummons said that he looks forward to continuing to serve the community as his and Khoury’s business grows.
“We wanna have a successful business so that we can continue to improve and provide the best service possible,” Cummons said.
Weekday hours of operation are from 5 p.m.-2:30 a.m. On Saturdays and Sundays, the arcade is open from 11-2:30 a.m.
To learn more about Levels Arcade, visit its Facebook page.