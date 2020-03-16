Two historic trees on WVU's Downtown campus are in the process of being removed this week.
Workers began removing a red oak that stood next to E. Moore Hall on Sunday, and a large sugar maple next to Chitwood Hall was started Monday.
A total of seven trees across campus have been aslated for removal due to potential dangers to campus. The other five trees have been slated for removal later this year.
According to a press release, the University is working with the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design to create products from the removed trees, which are expected to be available for purchase in the fall.