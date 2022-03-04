In 2011 Crystal Smith, director of the equine studies minor, came to WVU and worked with her peers to revise the curriculum of what was then known as the equine management minor.
Smith believes that horses are a vehicle for teaching life skills and success with a horse is directly related to the positive relationship that is formed with them.
“I just think, by nature, working with animals gives you a unique skill set,” she said.
Students that work on the farms are developing those skills at an accelerated rate.
“They’re animals that need to be cared for, multiple times a day,” Smith said. “They don’t take care of themselves, and I think it really teaches a student to manage their time well.”
Attention to detail comes with the particular needs of the horses.
“Pay attention to detail, because there’s so much. It’s not just like, ‘Are they healthy?’ But it’s ‘Are they healthy?’ ‘Are they fit?’ ‘Are they in good condition?’ ‘Does their plan of nutrition need to change?’ ‘Do we need to change their fitness or their exercise program?’” Smith said.
“So there’s all these things, that, on a daily basis students need to be taking in and paying attention to and it hones those skills.”
Students in the program can go into careers such as farm management, veterinary medicine, therapy, instruction, sales, marketing, government and more.
Smith said it is hard work, intense commitment and attention to detail that will take students places in this program.
Based on student and potential employee needs, there are now three career-focused tracks including equine science, equine management and equine assisted activities and therapies.
“When I got here we went through and looked at what employers were really wanting, and where our students from WVU tend to really thrive. And that’s when we revised the curriculum into those three career focused tracks,” Smith explained.
Students will take courses designed for their career goals, in one of the three tracks.
“So now students will complete a minor in Equine Studies, and then they’ll specialize in either Equine Science, Equine Management, or Equine assisted activities and therapy based on those career goals,” said Smith.
Similarly to tracks in major programs, students work through core classes then are free to choose courses based on their specific career goal.
Smith noted that this makes a student more marketable at graduation.
“Equine Science and Equine Management students tend to end up in either veterinary school, they tend to go into farm management, and we have a pretty good track record of getting students employed on thoroughbred farms,” Smith explained.
“We have students that may go into sales and marketing, so they might work as a rep for an animal health pharmaceutical company, an equine feed company, so working in sales in a technical role within those career paths. Then we have students who’ve ended up in government jobs, USDA jobs, extension, things like that.”
Students on the assisted activities track include psychology students and other clinical majors. Some students may go into a trade such as occupational therapy or physical therapy.
Students can also work with the horses as a modality for therapy.
The program offers competitive equestrian teams, a career focused equine club and volunteering opportunities with partnering organizations.
Smith said opportunities in the program are limitless, and students can be as active as they want, while balancing their academic responsibilities.
The minor is flexible to students totaling about 20 credits depending on the track that is taken.
Students can expect to complete both lecture and hands-on courses on campus and at the JW Ruby Research Farm in Reedsville, West Virginia.
Smith said students should expect intense career mentoring to tailor their courses and extracurriculars to their career goals.
“You can tell from an employer standpoint, especially if those students are trying to get into veterinary school or get a really good, really well paying farm management job, even the sales job, they want those students to have those hands-on skills so that they can walk into any barn and understand what's going on on that farm,” Smith explains, ”And how those horses are used, and have an appreciation of the different ways in which we utilize horses.”
Hands-on opportunities include required handling classes and labs related to proper horse care, courses in riding theory and techniques, therapeutic horsemanship and more.
Other opportunities include a working student program, immersive travel experiences and industry tours.
There is a week-long race horse industry tour through West Virginia and Kentucky, where students visit thoroughbred breeding barns. Students will travel to race tracks, high-end veterinary clinics and even have the opportunity to go to the races.
“So, I think those immersive travel classes do a ton of good,” Smith said. “It exposes students to things that they may never have experienced, or the types of farms or caliber of farms that they would never be able to see otherwise.”
Smith explained how these opportunities enlighten students about how diverse and large the horse industry is and the employment opportunities that are within it.
Smith says that these travel experiences are something the program will be circling back to soon.
The Equine Studies program will be hosting the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) semi finals for the western equestrian teams on March 19, through March 20, 2022.
The national qualifying event for IHSA Nationals will have about 90 riders competing. This event will take place in Reedsville, West Virginia.
For more information on the program or the event, contact Crystal Smith at Crystal.Smith@mail.wvu.edu.