During the current freeze on in-person classes, WVU’s residence halls have had to be creative in planning activities for students.
While in-person events such as WVUp All Night are paused, residence halls are offering a variety of different socially distant and virtual options.
“This year we did ‘Lyon Housewarming to-go,' and I made packets for a DIY drink coaster,” Angela Delfine, the residence hall coordinator for Lyon Tower, said. “We also had little packets for like a DIY, ‘Where Am I’ sign for your door, but they make it out of those little things from Lowe's. Really cute!”
About 40 students signed up for the event.
Delfine modified several of her traditional events including the “Lyon Housewarming Party” and “Coffee and Tea with your RHC” to accommodate for social distancing.
“This year, I did a ‘Coffee and Tea’ door to door, and so I actually bought pre-bottled iced tea cans and Starbucks Frappuccinos,” she said. “I did a sign up in advance, and I went to the doors and knocked, and just introduced myself to the students who signed up.”
About 20 students participated in this event.
Jeremiah Kibler, the residence hall coordinator for Honors Hall, said that residence halls are offering additional activities virtually. He described online yoga sessions, trivia nights and Netflix parties.
Many events have been left to the individual residence halls to plan.
Delfine and Kibler also said that all the residence halls have recently elected their hall councils. The hall councils will be responsible for planning future activities for their peers.
“We have, I think, about six different groups in our hall council class and they’re doing a wide variety of things from pumpkin carving programs, to bringing in speakers on safe sex and everything in between,” Kibler said.
Alexis Zoglio, a sophomore music therapy student and a resident assistant of the creative arts living learning community in Bennett Tower, said she is trying to plan events for her floor as well.
“We’ve talked about possibly trying to go to the Art Museum, like maybe like my co Haley,” she said. “She takes 10 people and I take 10 people, and we’d go on different days, just to like get people out and get them exposed to art.”
Delfine also said an event called “Quarantine Kitchen” will occur, in which she is partnering with Deron Jackson, the assistant director for student leadership development, and Sydni Vega, the Rack Student Food Pantry’s Americorps Volunteer in Service to America (VISTA). This event will involve an episode with Sodexo’s dietician to help teach students about some meals they can make in their dorms.
Additional activities outside of the residence halls include the Refresh WVU Student Activities series. Many of these activities are occurring virtually. However, some are taking place in person. Students can learn more about on campus activities from their residence hall councils as well as from the Refresh website.