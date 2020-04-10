It may seem counterintuitive, but this period of social distancing may be the best time to travel the world.
However, this trip does not require travelers hop aboard a plane. They don’t even have to change out of their pajamas.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent closures of nonessential establishments, including theaters, museums and zoos, these places have found ways to give potential guests the experiences they’re missing out on.
BroadwayHD, a streaming service that features multiple professionally-taped Broadway shows, is now offering a seven-day free trial for those with a broadway bug. After the trial period, the subscription is $8.99 per month.
Popular museums in both the U.S. and abroad are also offering virtual tours on their websites with visitors able to click through the museums’ exhibits.
Despite the Met Gala officially being canceled this year, the New York museum is still open online as Google Arts & Culture features a virtual tour of 26 of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s exhibits.
Along with the Met, Google Arts and Culture also offers virtual tours of famed museums such as The Museum of Modern Art, the National Museum of Anthropology, the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum, the Detroit Institute of Art, the Van Gogh Museum and many more using a navigation style similar to the street view feature of Google Maps.
Other stateside museums offer virtual tours on their own website, too. The Smithsonian Museum of Natural History has a tour of its museum, while NASA has tours of its research centers in Ohio and Virginia.
Across the ocean, The Louvre, the Vatican Museum and the British Museum feature tours of some of their most popular exhibits on their websites.
In times like this, sometimes cute animals can be the perfect way to cheer someone up. A few of the country’s biggest zoos and aquariums are catering to this need via livestreams.
The Atlanta Zoo’s website features a “Panda Cam” that watches its panda exhibit 24/7, while the Houston and San Diego zoos offer livestreams of multiple exhibits.
If continuously watching a livestream seems boring, the National Aquarium has a tour of each floor on its site.
Taking a moment to step outside and get some fresh air is essential when cooped up for a few weeks. However, this can be difficult with April’s continuous rainfall.
For those that would rather soak up sites outdoors, there are also virtual tours of some of the world’s most beautiful landscapes available online.
Google Maps allows visitors to hike the paths of the Grand Canyon and Yosemite National Park. And those that are particularly adventurous can even climb Mount Everest without imminent danger.
Google Maps also features virtual tours of some of the wonders of the world, such as the Eiffel Tower, Stonehenge and the Pyramids of Giza. The website YouVisit also has a 360-degree tour of Machu Picchu.
In the midst of stringent travel restrictions, it has never been easier to explore the world. The only supplies necessary are internet access, an open mind and an adventurous spirit.