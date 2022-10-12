This weekend is Fall Family Weekend at WVU, and there's plenty to do on and near campus.
Students and their loved ones can get a good-natured Mountaineer welcome, watch the basketball season kick off, go on an outdoor activity with WV Adventure, or grab a variety of good eats. They can also explore what Morgantown has to offer, such as the farmer's market and Arts Walk on Saturday.
From activities at WVU to events downtown, here are recommendations for things to do over the weekend.
Friday, October 14th
Mountaineer Welcome
Visit the WVU Campus Recreation Center from 4 to 7 p.m. for a brunch with students and families. This is also an opportunity for families to take pictures with the Mountaineer, meet school administrators and grab WVU merch.
Main Street Morgantown Arts Walk
This weekend students, families and local residents can immerse themselves in Morgantown's artist culture. Head downtown from 6 to 9 p.m. for the last Arts Walk of the 2022 season, hosted by Main Street Morgantown.
Dozens of local artists and bands will be in attendance.
Zip-Line Canopy Tours
For those with outdoorsy family members (over 10 years old), join WVU's adventure team on a zip-line canopy tour. The tour features four zip-lines and several aerial structures to enjoy.
For information on tour times, pricing and registration, visit the Fall Family Adventure webpage.
Gold and Blue Debut
Families can get a glimpse of the WVU Men’s Basketball team as they start the 2022-2023 season with the free debut event and officiated game between Gold and Blue teams, hosted by Coke Zero Sugar.
There will also be performances by the Marching Band, Cheerleading and Dance team.
These events start at 7 p.m. WVU coliseum gates open at 6 p.m. Parking at the Coliseum will be free for the evening.
Saturday, October 15th
Morgantown Farmers Market
You have a chance to take your family to the Morgantown Farmers Market from Saturday at 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. to grab some local produce. This is a fun time to see all the products farmers bring to Morgantown every weekend.
Gee Talk!
Saturday afternoon parents have the opportunity to meet WVU’s president E. Gordon Gee. He will be addressing the families of students and answering questions along the way.
This event will be taking place at the Mountainlair Ballrooms at 1 p.m.
Fall Family Fair
Saturday afternoon you can get a chance to snap pictures with your family at the Davis College Green Space during the family fair. This event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. is also a great opportunity to grab a bite to eat and enjoy classic carnival games.
Sunday, October 17th
Yoga on the green
For families who want to get moving early in the morning, WVU is hosting a yoga session from 8 to 9 a.m. on Sunday at the Rec Center Green.
Those interested are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat and register through signup genius.
Brunch with your student
Before hitting the road Sunday, families can grab brunch with their students at one of WVU's three major dining halls: Café Evansdale, Hatfields and Summit Café.
Meal tickets are available Friday evening at the Mountaineer Welcome event or Saturday morning in the Mountainlair.
For those interested in other Fall Family Weekend events, visit fallfamilyweekend.wvu.edu.