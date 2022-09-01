Just The Facts Over 12,000 people attended FallFest.

Student interns used survey results to create the lineup.

Artists were chosen by location, availability and cost.

Earlier this month, the highly anticipated return of West Virginia University’s FallFest concert series faced backlash from students on social media, with several expressing their disappointment in the lineup.

Some students questioned the artist-selection process, criticizing the University for choosing artists that nobody asked for.

However, University officials aren’t the only ones behind the FallFest planning process.

Over the summer, WVU Arts and Entertainment sent out a series of tweets and an email with a survey asking students who they wanted to see in concert. From there, student interns of WVU A&E narrowed down the results and made final selections.

In an interview with the Daily Athenaeum, interns who helped organize the event explained how the artist lineup was created and how the survey results were counted.

“Everybody’s entitled to their opinion, but I also think, if people then come to the event, they see that it’s a great time. It’s a free event where students get to unwind before classes start,” Rachel Johnson, a booking intern with A&E Student Events said.

Despite being disappointed in the lineup, many students told The DA during the event that it was still a fun, free way to kick off the semester with friends. Others at the event said they wished the artists they chose on the survey were taken into consideration.

“I think anybody who was at FallFest could feel the energy there because it’s been two years since we’ve had this. Honestly, I would have been thrilled with anybody up on that stage because I’m so happy to be getting into events again,” Johnson said.

Johnson and Jared Icenhower, fellow student and intern at WVU A&E Student Events, played an integral role in configuring the artist lineup for this year’s FallFest. They said, apart from financing and determining who the University could afford to perform, the student interns were given much control over the artist-choosing process.

“I think there’s this misconception that it’s like the director of Arts and Entertainment and the Dean of Student Life, and they’re sitting at a big conference table and they’re like ‘Okay, what do the kids want for FallFest?’ That’s not it at all,” Johnson said.

According to Johnson and Icenhower, there are four main steps to creating a lineup.

First, student interns conducted a survey to gather suggestions from students about who to hire for FallFest.

Johnson and Icenhower said this survey was not a scientific or measurable study. Rather, it was open to the general public, meaning people who aren’t students could have filled it out.

Instead, they used the results of the survey to understand the most popular artists and develop a list of backup names to choose from should those artists be unable to perform at WVU.

Next, they researched the top responses from the survey to see who would be available. This included looking at tour dates to understand where artists would be during the time of FallFest and figuring out which artists are open to performing at colleges, at free events and in Morgantown.

They then reached out to booking agents to check each artist’s availability during the event. If the artist was available, they proceeded to make an offer.

While the interns tried booking the most popular artists from the survey, not all of these artists were available or open to performing for colleges, cost aside. Johnson and Icenhower said, since there were so many artists who could not perform, they were also open to taking suggestions from students via word-of-mouth and direct message.

The most popular music genres in the survey were also considered when choosing the artists. This year, the interns noticed a significant number of pop and hip-hop artists when reviewing the survey results.

Icenhower said, in the end, three of the four artists who performed at FallFest came directly from the survey.

“There were times in the process where we would think that artists would perform here, but then things happen. For instance, traveling matters, and it might not work out. They might be halfway across the country. They’re not available. So, it can be difficult at times,” Icenhower said.

Johnson said the negative comments about this year’s lineup were nothing new. Looking back through social media messages from previous years, including in 2019, she saw both positive and negative feedback from students regarding the FallFest lineup.

“We do take all of those things into consideration when booking future events, but we also know that FallFest turned out to be really great,” Johnson said.

Johnson, who was hired by A&E in 2019, said she feels the music landscape has changed with the pandemic and the rise of streaming platforms. She said the students who helped organize the event were given a late start, as they were not even sure the event would return.

She said she believes the interns and A&E came up with the best possible lineup, considering who was available to them.

“At the end of the day, I’m really proud of the work that our department’s done. I’m proud of the work that we’ve done, and I’m proud of the student body for showing up on Tuesday and having a great time with us and kicking off what’s hopefully a very successful semester,” Johnson said.

"I also think the turnout speaks for itself," Icenhower said.

Based on information from the gate scanners, over 12,000 people, including over 9,000 undergraduate students at WVU attended the concert series.

For Icenhower, FallFest felt like everything was finally returning to normal. When he heard Dustin Lynch singing John Denver’s “Country Roads,” he thought, “We’re back.”