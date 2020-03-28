Although country roads did not lead many students home from their spring break travels, WVU still wants to engage its students in as many Mountaineer experiences as possible.
In hopes of creating a sense of community while still maintaining social distancing, a virtual meeting has been scheduled to watch the WVU men's basketball team's win over Kentucky in the 2010 NCAA Tournament. The win advanced WVU to its first Final Four in the NCAA Tournament since 1959.
The game will air at 7:05 p.m. Saturday night on the WVU men’s basketball Facebook page, exactly 10 years since the game was originally played.
Following the game at approximately 8:40 p.m., fans are encouraged to film themselves singing “Country Roads” and to share their clips to https://www.facebook.com/events/506854470009915 or to tag West Virginia University on other social media platforms when posting a video.