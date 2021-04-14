Inspired by a tribute video to the "SpongeBob SquarePants" creator Stephen Hillenburg, the WVU Film Club has found a way to collaborate in a world of social distancing.
Co-president Adam Payne, a senior acting and journalism student, said the pandemic required the film club to get creative and find new ways to make movies together.
“I think it’s all about finding a way to overcome that hurdle and think outside the box in terms of you can still make stuff even though you can’t be together,” Payne said.
The club’s most recent project allowed students to come together to make a film without ever meeting in person.
“They took the pilot episode of 'SpongeBob,' so it was the same script, but they broke it down so that every person got like a different chunk of it, and they put it all together in their own unique animation styles,“ Payne said of the inspiration.
The club's film, “One Script, COVID Collab” was created in 11 different styles by 11 different film club members. The film is the story of two exes who are trapped in a bathroom together and become the last people on Earth.
Jacob Taylor, a film club officer and junior cybersecurity student, described his part of the project.
“I’m a big fan of earlier cinema, so silent films and stuff, so my portion is based on that, whereas some people did VCR recordings or like the Blair Witch Project-type style,” Taylor said.
Payne said the film club has had to transition to an online format, unable to participate in activities such as the Campus Movie Fest or other short film festivals as its members typically would.
“One of the highlights of the year is all independently creating stuff together and watching them back and talking about the process and all of that, and it was hard to go virtual,” Payne said. “Not to have a semester of creating because we can’t all be in the same space.”
According to Payne, there is a large emphasis on creation in the film club even though opportunities for filmmakers in West Virginia can be limited or even unnoticed.
“There’s so much, so much passion and so much artistry that can come out of this state and does come out of this state, and I think oftentimes it can be overlooked,” he said.
Payne also pointed out that there is no film major at WVU and very few classes focusing on film. He described the creativity of the student creators he has met in film club and at events like campus movie fest, and he referred to these students as an “untapped market.”
”The passion and creativity that people have is not just in our student org it’s like all throughout the campus people just like are hungry to make stuff,” Payne said.
In the spirit of being “hungry to make stuff,” Taylor was hopeful for more opportunities for the film club to work collaboratively in the future. He explained that the club wants to help student filmmakers bring their short film ideas to life.
“We can’t really work with them now because of COVID, but hopefully next semester we’ll be able to help people make what they're hoping to make and stuff,” Taylor said.