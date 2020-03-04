After WVU didn’t renew its contract with Campus Movie Fest, Jeff Boggess stepped in to ensure the event would go on.
“I always advocate this event,” Boggess, a junior advertising student, said. “It’s such a great opportunity.”
Boggess had participated in and attended CMF in Fall 2017 and 2018, and found out that the event’s contract was not renewed for 2019 through his status as WVU Film Club president.
CMF had come to WVU for six straight years, always during the fall semester, and Boggess said it was done through a contract with WVUp All Night. But when the WVUp All Night department became part of WVU Arts and Entertainment in January 2019, the department did not see renewing the contract as a priority.
It was the third campus event canceled by WVU Arts and Entertainment since taking over WVUp All Night’s programs, joining “Mountaineer Idol” and “Dancing with our Mountaineer Stars.”
Boggess said CMF had not heard from the University about a 2019 event, and the organization wanted to return to WVU because it always had a positive experience on campus.
“The University was not going to reach out to CMF in any capacity really, so what I did was reach out to them,” Boggess said.
He worked to secure funding for the event to “incentivize CMF to come back to WVU” and did so by emailing WVU department heads and WVU President E. Gordon Gee, but did not have much luck.
Finally, the Reed College of Media agreed to help and was then joined by Arts and Entertainment to fund the event.
Boggess said he wanted to make sure CMF continued to come to WVU because it is one of the best opportunities upcoming filmmakers can have.
For the past week, WVU students have been putting together short films for the festival.
On Thursday, 16 of those films will be screened at the campus premiere, and four of them will then go on to Hollywood.
With CMF, an international short film competition for college students, participants have a week to put together a film shorter than five minutes long, and all necessary equipment is provided by CMF for free.
After they are submitted, the films are presented to a panel of judges who choose the 16 best films to show at the campus premiere.
Out of the 16 shown at the premiere, the top four will be shown at CMF Terminus, which was previously held in Atlanta, but will take place in Hollywood this summer.
“The premiere in 2018 is one of my best memories from college in general,” Boggess said. “It’s so encouraging. The energy is electric because you go there, and all of your peers have made things that are just awesome.”
Besides international exposure, participants have a chance at winning cash prizes and having their film screened at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, by participating in categories such as the “Hope in Social Justice” category or the newer “Women in Film” category with The Walt Disney Company.
Films in the “Hope in Social Justice” category can touch on topics ranging from homelessness to climate change. Finalists in this category have their films screened in Cannes.
The “Women in Film” category is newer to the competition and includes films that show that the future of film is diverse. This can mean anything from a strong female lead to a female director.
Winners in this category receive exclusive networking opportunities and a stipend to travel to Terminus.
Premiere attendees who did not submit films can still win big as CMF will be giving out prizes throughout the night. There is also a “best dressed” category for everyone.
The WVU premiere will be held Thursday night in the Mountainlair ballrooms, with the doors opening at 7 p.m. and the event starting at 7:30 p.m.