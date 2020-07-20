A new offering is officially coming to the Mountainlair food court.
After it was announced last month that a Panda Express location was set to be installed in WVU's student union, it was confirmed by WVU Dining Services on Monday that Burgershop was the restaurant set to be replaced.
Panda Express, which specializes in American-Chinese style cuisine, will join fellow eateries including Which Wich Superior Sandwiches, Taziki's Mediterranean Café, Blue Tomato, Chick-fil-A and Tres Habaneros.
“Panda Express will provide students a different location to use their dining plans,” WVU Dining Services General Manager Evan Jacobsen said in a press release. “This restaurant is a great fit for the Mountainlair, and it will offer our campus community popular and quality cuisine.”
According to the press release, the opening date for Panda Express will be announced during the fall semester.