This fall, students in the Sunnyside neighborhood will once again be steps away from a one-stop-shop.
WVU released a rendering of a new storefront named The Market @ UPlace on Monday, which will be filling the space vacated by the departure of Sheetz at the University Place apartment complex.
The area will consist of a full-service Starbucks in addition to "grab-and-go options and an extensive grocery section carrying everything from produce and meats to paper towels and frozen foods," according to WVU Dining.
“We are really excited about this new offering,” said Dave Beaver, WVU associate vice president of Auxiliary and Business Services, in a press release. “The Market @ UPlace will provide students, faculty and staff a place to grab a Starbucks coffee or beverage and do their shopping at the heart of our Downtown campus.”
It is expected that the space will be operational at the beginning of the fall semester, according to a press release. The University's will begin classes this fall on Aug. 19.