Wings, beer and the big game: all are easy to find in Morgantown. But a new Louisiana-based restaurant is now offering students the experience on campus.
World of Wings (WOW), the newest addition to Evansdale Crossing, opened its doors to students last week, just as classes started up for the semester.
The menu features a variety of wings, wraps and burgers, giving the restaurant a true sports bar atmosphere. And it will soon be one of the only places on campus to sell alcohol, other than the Coliseum and Milan Puskar Stadium.
As of now, no alcoholic beverages are being served, but “plans call for future beer and wine sales at the location,” according to Shauna Johnson, director of news communications for WVU. She said alcoholic beverages will be sold after 4 p.m. on weekdays, as well as on weekends and during special events.
Johnson also shared that the WVU Board of Governors was involved in the decision to allow alcohol sales at WOW, per BOG Policy 18, which outlines the criteria an establishment must meet to sell alcohol on campus.
WOW, which has 25 locations nationwide, takes up the entire top floor of the Evansdale Crossing and has an assortment of bar-style seating, along with booths and an outdoor lounge area.
Televisions are mounted throughout to enable patrons to watch throughout their time at the establishment.
WVU Sodexo District Manager Michael Dahl said the decision to bring WOW to campus was inspired by Buffalo Wild Wings and the communal space the establishment creates.
“We [were] just brainstorming how to engage and feature the space, how to grow the portfolio and create those destinations where it's not several things; it's one thing that the students and community can engage with.”
The rooftop space is within walking distance from Milan Puskar Stadium and the Coliseum, making it a convenient location for game-day patrons.
We are excited to open two new offerings tomorrow: Einstein Bros. Bagels at Reynolds Hall and WOW American Eats at Evansdale Crossing. Start your first day of classes off right with a delicious bagel and grab some award-winning wings for lunch or dinner. https://t.co/anIg9KRljT pic.twitter.com/YuSFTTM2FG— WVU Dining (@WVUDining) August 16, 2022
“We thought, okay, we have a lot of cool spaces on campus. Where can the food impact change and where can we create spaces for students to come hang out with the pandemic ends?” Dahl said.
“When I come here, how am I supposed to feel? I feel comfortable. I'm engaged with a sports team. I feel part of a group, a bigger community, you know, and I have great food.”
The restaurant includes a self-ordering application where patrons are able to customize their orders and have the food brought directly to their table. There is also a quick-service model where customers are able to order from a kiosk.
Students can choose from 11 different wing sauce options, including teriyaki, hot honey and Buffalo 13 — the hottest on the menu.
“It makes it very easy to sit down and hang out for a while or come in and come out. That’s cool too,” Evan Jacobsen, Sodexo General Manager at WVU, said about the ordering methods at WOW.
WOW accepts Dining Dollars, Mountie Bounty, and works with WVU meal plan swipes along with cash or credit/debit cards.
The restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and from noon to 6 p.m. weekends.